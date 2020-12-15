$237.9 Million Worldwide Smart-connected Wallets Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart-connected Wallets - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 145-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Smart-connected Wallets Market to Reach $373.9 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart-connected Wallets estimated at US$237.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$373.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Bluetooth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$109.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wi-Fi segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $70.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Smart-connected Wallets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$70.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$65.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ekster Wallets BV

NXT-ID Inc.

Volterman

Walli Wearables, Inc.

Woolet. co

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart-connected Wallets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmcgu8

