17.02.2020 21:30:00
$25+ Billion Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Outlook, 2026
DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is expected to reach $25.09 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2018 to 2026.
Low cost, high accuracy & speed, and exact outcomes even from low sample input are the fundamental advantages it offers over Sanger's sequencing technique. It is utilized to execute different applications for example, biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, agricultural & animal research, and others. It has streamlined nucleotide analysis and has generally replaced conventional tools of genomics, particularly microarray efficiently. Consequently, these aforementioned factors help in expanding the market share.
Factors such as rise in technological advancements and increase in partnerships & collaborations are driving the market growth. Though, lack of skilled professionals, and ethical & legal limitations are projected to inhibit the growth of the market. Moreover, cloud computing as a potential data management service and lucrative opportunities in emerging markets may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
By end-user, academic institutes & research centers segment acquired significant growth in the market owing to the increasing number of collaborations between the market players and academic & research institutions and on the account of wide usage of these methodologies in research and Ph.D. projects, on-site bioinformatics courses, and workshops across regions, and the development of cost-efficient products and services for researchers is leading to the market growth.
The key vendors mentioned are 10x Genomics, Agilent Technologies Inc, Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher), Becton, Dickinson and Company, BGI, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genewiz, Illumina Inc, Macrogen Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Perkinelmer Inc, Qiagen N.V. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Questions Answered
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, By Disease
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rare Disease Diagnostics
5.3 Cardiovascular
5.4 Other Diseases
6 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, By Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sequencing Services
6.3 Animal & Plant Sequencing
6.4 Gene Regulation Services
6.5 Human Genome Sequencing Services
6.6 Microbial Genome - based Sequencing Services
6.7 Single Cell Sequencing Services
7 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, By Type of Sequencing
7.1 Introduction
7.2 CHIP Sequencing
7.3 De Novo Sequencing
7.4 Illumina Sequencing
7.5 Methyl Sequencing
7.6 Pre-Sequencing
7.7 RNA Sequencing
7.8 Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
7.9 Whole Exome Sequencing
7.10 Whole Genome Sequencing
8 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, By Informatics
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools
8.3 NGS Informatics Services
8.4 Computing
8.5 Storage
8.6 LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System)
8.7 Biological Interpretation and Reporting Tools
9 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Reagents & Consumables
9.3 Instruments
9.4 Platforms
9.5 Software
9.6 Services
10 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 454 Technology
10.3 DNA Nano Ball Sequencing
10.4 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
10.5 Ion Torrent Sequencing
10.6 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
10.7 Massively Parallel Signature Sequencing (MPSS)
10.8 Nanopore Sequencing
10.9 Pyrosequencing
10.10 Reversible Terminator Sequencing
10.11 Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)
10.12 Sequencing By Synthesis
10.13 Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
10.14 Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing
10.15 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing
10.16 Supported Oligonucleotide Ligation and Detection (SOLiD)
11 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Agrigenomics & Forensics
11.3 Biomarker Discovery and Cancer
11.4 Cardiovascular
11.5 Clinical Investigation
11.6 Consumer Genomics
11.7 Drug Discovery
11.8 Emerging Application
11.9 Forensics
11.20 Genetic Analysis
11.21 Hereditary Disease Detection
11.22 HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
11.23 Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Testing
11.24 Infectious Disease Diagnostics
11.25 Life Science
11.26 Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development
11.27 Oncology
11.28 Pharmaceuticals
11.29 Precision Medicine
11.30 Reproductive Health
12 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Academic Institutes & Research Centers
12.3 Agriculture and Animal Research
12.4 Biotech and Pharmaceutical Firms
12.5 Cloud Service Providers
12.6 Contract Research Organization (CROs)
12.7 Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases
12.8 Drug Discovery/Personalized Medicine
12.9 Genetic Screening
12.20 Government Research Institutes
12.21 Hospitals & Clinics
12.22 Pesticides
12.23 Reference Laboratories
12.24 Research Institutions
13 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Strategic Benchmarking
15 Vendors Landscape
15.1 10x Genomics
15.2 Agilent Technologies Inc
15.3 Beckman Coulter (a Subsidiary of Danaher)
15.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
15.5 BGI
15.6 Eurofins Scientific
15.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.8 Genewiz
15.9 Illumina Inc.
15.10 Macrogen Inc.
15.11 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
15.12 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
15.13 Perkinelmer Inc.
15.14 Qiagen N.V.
15.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
