$250,000 Emergency Loan Fund Created For Artists And Musicians

CLEVELAND, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Arts Cleveland and the Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation, NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union has created a $250,000 Emergency Loan Fund for artists, musicians and people working in arts organizations to replace income lost to COVID-19 cancellations and shut-downs.

"As my friends with free-lance careers saw their incomes evaporate over the past month, I realized that we had to do something, and NoteWorthy was perfectly positioned to help them," said credit union president and Cleveland Orchestra bassist, Henry Peyrebrune. "We turned to Arts Cleveland as a partner to help us reach the entire Northeast Ohio arts community."

Artists, musicians, and other people working in the arts in Northeast Ohio are eligible to borrow up to $2,500 with no interest and no payments for twelve months to replace lost income.

"Artists and musicians are a particularly vulnerable portion of our creative sector, despite their considerable contributions to our lives and communities. Most package together many gigs to make ends meet and few benefit from any safety net," commented Arts Cleveland President, Megan Van Voorhis. "We're grateful to the Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation for their support."

For more information on the COVID-19 Emergency Loan Fund, contact NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union at (216) 263-7034, or at info@noteworthyfcu.com.

Note Worthy Federal Credit Union serves the arts and entertainment community in Northeast Ohio. Located in the Superior Arts District at 1900 Superior Ave, Suite 126 Cleveland, OH 44114, NoteWorthy provides saving and lending services including checking, savings, auto loans, credit cards, musical instrument loans and Creative Arts Project loans to members and employees of more than 25 local arts organizations. For more information visit: www.noteworthyfcu.com.

Cleveland Orchestra bassist Henry Peyrebrune has served as President of the NoteWorthy Federal Credit Union board of directors since 2009. He has been a member of The Cleveland Orchestra since 1997.

Arts Cleveland is a nonprofit organization serving individual artists, nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and creative businesses in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Arts Cleveland influences decision-making in government, civic and philanthropic contexts; highlights and facilitates the intersections of the arts with other sectors; and offers knowledge, skills, resources and connections for the arts and culture sector. For more information visit: www.artscleveland.org.

Megan Van Voorhis has been President and CEO of Arts Cleveland since 2018. She joined the organization in 2003.

Contact:

Henry Peyrebrune

hpeyrebrune@noteworthyfcu.com

(216) 571-4012

