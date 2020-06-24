$256 Million Worldwide Drone Surveillance Industry (2019 to 2027) - by Type, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Surveillance - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drone Surveillance market accounted for $64.63 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $256.45 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Need to monitor energy industry assets in safe manner are the major factor propelling market growth. However, factors such as lack of regulations holding back growth and putting downward pressure on prices are hampering market growth.



Drones Surveillance is formally known as unmanned aircraft system (UAS) or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). They can also be called flying robots. Drone surveillance services refer to the dissimilar types of work that drones carry out for companies in the energy industry. Drones can fly autonomously or can be remotely controlled. The type of work primarily refers to monitoring and surveillance of energy industry assets such as power plants, pipelines, wind turbines, platforms, and solar panels.



Based on the application, the pipeline monitoring & inspection segment is likely to have a huge demand due to used to carry oil and gas or electricity, are major assets of the energy industry. They are also moderately easier to monitor. By geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the region possesses a broad range of relevant assets, ranging from storm turbines and solar panels to conventional pipelines. By using drones these are monitored.



Some of the key players profiled in the Drone Surveillance Market include Aerodyne Group, Azur Drones SAS, Cyberhawk Innovation Limited, HEMAV Technology S.L., Identified Technologies Corporation, ING Robotic Aviation Inc., Martek Aviation, Measure UAS Inc., Sharper Shape Inc., Skeye B.V., Sky-Futures Ltd., SkySpecs Solutions, Terra Drone Corporation and VDOS Global LLC.



