$3.3 Bn Structural Health Monitoring Market 2018-2023: Regional Opportunities in APAC and GCC Countries

The "Structural Health Monitoring Market by Technology (Wired and Wireless), Offering (Hardware (Sensors, Data Acquisition Systems) and Software & Services), Vertical (Civil Infrastructure, Energy), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The structural health monitoring market is estimated to grow from USD 1.48 billion in 2018 to USD 3.38 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.93% between 2018 and 2023.



The forecast period for this report is considered between 2018 and 2023. The factors that are driving the structural health monitoring market include the aging infrastructure and the superior benefits of structural health monitoring, a decrease in the cost of sensors that results in reducing the structural health monitoring system cost, and stringent environmental regulations pertaining to the sustainability of structures, among many others.



In this report, the structural health monitoring market has been segmented on the basis of technology, offering, vertical, and geography. Based on technology, the market for structural health monitoring systems based on wireless technology is estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. In wireless technology, the use of wires is eliminated, thereby abolishing the need for installation and protection of cables due to which the cost of the wireless structural health monitoring system is reduced dramatically.



In terms of offerings, the hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share by 2023 owing to the fact that hardware components are the integral elements of the structural health monitoring system, which measure physical properties of any structure under observation. On the basis of received data from various hardware instruments, decisions are made regarding the corrective actions pertaining to the structure.



In the vertical segment, civil infrastructure is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Civil infrastructure facilities include numerous critical structures such as bridges, dams, tunnels, highways, and buildings. At present, major countries in different regions such as the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan are heavily investing in building infrastructural facilities, thereby ultimately growing the economy of the country. Thus, the growing civil infrastructure would increase the demand for structural health monitoring systems to maintain and monitor the health of each civil infrastructure and to avoid catastrophic failure of these structures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Structural Health Monitoring Market

4.2 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Hardware

4.3 Structural Health Monitoring Market in APAC, By Vertical and Country

4.4 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Catastrophic Failure of the Infrastructure Results in Loss of Lives and Incurs High Costs

5.2.1.2 High Capital Investments for Structural Health Monitoring Across Various Countries Worldwide

5.2.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Sustainability of Structures

5.2.1.4 Aging Infrastructure and Superior Benefits of Structural Health Monitoring

5.2.1.5 Decreasing Cost of Sensors Results in Reducing the Structural Health Monitoring System Cost

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation and Monitoring Costs

5.2.2.2 Inaccurate Results Due to Errors in Readings

5.2.2.3 Slow Growth in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Regional Opportunities in APAC and GCC Countries

5.2.3.2 Public-Private Partnerships (P3S Or PPPS) for Infrastructural Growth

5.2.3.3 Use of Advanced Sensor Technologies

5.2.3.4 Integration Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of Skilled Labors/Operators for Installation and Calibration of Structural Health Monitoring Instruments

5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges and Operational Factors

5.2.4.3 Need for Large Amounts of Data Processing and Management



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Instrumentation and Hardware Manufacturers

6.1.1.1 Research and Development

6.1.1.2 Raw Material/Component Supply

6.1.1.3 Manufacturing and Assembly

6.1.1.4 Product Distribution

6.1.1.5 Post-Sales Services

6.1.2 Software and Service Providers

6.1.3 End Users

6.2 Market Evolution

6.3 Key Trends



7 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wired Structural Health Monitoring

7.3 Wireless Structural Health Monitoring



8 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Sensors

8.2.1.1 Accelerometers

8.2.1.2 Displacement Sensors

8.2.1.3 Inclinometers and Tiltmeters

8.2.1.4 Strain Gauges

8.2.1.5 Corrosion Sensors

8.2.1.6 Temperature Sensors

8.2.1.7 Others (Acoustic Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, and So On)

8.2.2 Data Acquisition Systems (DAS) and Communication Systems

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Software & Services

8.3.1 Software

8.3.2 Services

8.3.2.1 Pre-Installation

8.3.2.2 Post-Installation



9 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Civil Infrastructure

9.2.1 Dams

9.2.2 Bridges

9.2.3 Stadiums

9.2.4 Buildings

9.2.5 Tunnels

9.2.6 Others

9.3 Aerospace & Defence

9.3.1 Aerospace

9.3.2 Defense

9.4 Energy

9.5 Mining

9.6 Others



10 Implementation Methods for Structural Health Monitoring Systems

10.1 Introduction

10.2 New Construction

10.3 Retrofitting



11 Applications of Structural Health Monitoring Systems

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Structural Health Monitoring and Nondestructive Testing

11.3 Damage Detection

11.4 Crack Detection

11.5 Impact Monitoring

11.6 Corrosion Monitoring

11.7 Strain Monitoring

11.8 Hotspot Monitoring

11.9 State Sensing

11.10 Multimodal Sensing



12 Structural Health Monitoring Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Ranking of Players, 2017

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts

13.3.2 Product Launches/Developments

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Nova Metrix

14.1.2 Geokon

14.1.3 Campbell Scientific

14.1.4 Cowi

14.1.5 Geocomp

14.1.6 Acellent

14.1.7 Sixense

14.1.8 Pure Technologies

14.1.9 Structural Monitoring Systems

14.1.10 Digitexx

14.2 Other Important Players

14.2.1 First Sensor

14.2.2 Bridge Diagnostics

14.2.3 Sisgeo

14.2.4 Rst Instruments

14.2.5 Avt Reliability (Aesseal)

14.2.6 Geomotion Singapore

14.2.7 Strainstall UK (James Fisher & Sons PLC)

14.2.8 Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik

14.2.9 Kinemetrics

14.3 Start-Up Ecosystem

14.3.1 Feac Engineering

14.3.2 Yapidestek Engineering

14.3.3 Sites-Afla

14.3.4 Sensuron

14.3.5 Infibra Technologies

14.3.6 Sodis Lab

14.3.7 Set Point Technologies



