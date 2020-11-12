|
$3.3 Billion Worldwide Automotive Diecast Scale Model Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Diecast Scale Model - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Automotive Diecast Scale Model Market to Reach US $4.5 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Diecast Scale Model estimated at US $3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Diecast Scale Model market in the U.S. is estimated at US$937 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$814 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$814 Million by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- AA Collection Limited
- Amalgam Collection
- Automodello
- Bburago
- GreenLight LLC
- Maisto International Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Automotive Diecast Scale Model Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 32
