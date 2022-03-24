$327 Million Baton Rouge-Based Practice Joins Cetera

Hays Breard affiliates with Cetera's Summit Financial Networks from LPL

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that the Hays Breard Financial Group, LLC ("Hays Breard"), with $327 million in assets, has joined Summit Financial Networks ("Summit"), a region of Cetera Advisor Networks. Hays Breard, led by 20-year industry veterans Michael Breard and Ray Hays, was previously affiliated with LPL and is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"We have a vision of who we want to be as a group and how we want to work with our clients," Hays and Breard said. "Our clients are looking for a high level of service, technology and knowledge and we feel partnering with Cetera and Summit Financial Networks puts us in the perfect place to provide that for them. We look forward to teaming with the Cetera community and are pleased that we now have a partner that values the same sense of community. Cetera is committed to our business success and key leaders have rolled up their sleeves and onboarded us, integrating Cetera's advisor-centric technology and growth services into our practice. We are proud to call Cetera home and look forward to what is to come as we find new ways to better serve our clients and enhance our practice."

"Cetera's network stands out because of our community-based approach to financial advice, where we exist to serve financial professionals across dedicated channels and categories," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "This gives Cetera the ability to recruit best-in-class practices, such as Hays Breard, and allows us to share our unmatched depth of knowledge to meet advisors on their own terms and provide a personalized growth plan designed for them and their clients. We can't wait to take the Hays Breard team to a new level of success."

Hays Breard provides comprehensive wealth management service with an eye on helping families retire and stay retired. The team's experienced professionals provide all-inclusive wealth management strategies, help organize clients' financial lives, and provide strategies to help them work toward their dreams. Involved in the Baton Rouge community, the firm is best known to residents for its annual 1,500-pound crawfish broil – a unique client appreciation event.

Hays Breard is one of several advisor groups to affiliate with Cetera in recent weeks. The firm has recruited multiple sizable practices already in 2022, including InTouch Wealth Advisors, Tracy Veillette, CFP®, and Kate Lewis, whose $143 million practice joined Cetera Wealth Partners.

Click here for more information about Cetera's tools and resources for financial advisors.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/327-million-baton-rouge-based-practice-joins-cetera-301510241.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group