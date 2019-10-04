$33.3 Billion Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Markets - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator market accounted for $24.43 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.30 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for rental test equipment and rising interest in LTE-A in rural zones are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, large space requirement of Radio frequency (RF) Antenna which is not available in smartphones and lack of infrastructural development are restraining the market growth.

Radio frequency (RF) signal generators are utilized to create persistent wave tones. These are utilized for testing collectors, test frameworks, and parts in a variety of applications such as mechanical, telecommunications, and industrial. They are used for testing receivers, test systems, and component in several applications such as industrial, mechanical, and telecommunications. Radio frequency (RF) signal generators range from a few kHz to 6 GHz.

Based on the end user, telecommunications segment is having a huge demand across the world due to R&D investments in the emerging LTE-A technologies and commercialization of 5G. By Geography, North America is expected to grow in emerging countries due to increasing incorporation of RF components supporting 5G technology in mobile computing devices in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator market include Aim-TTi, Anapico, Anritsu, B&K Precision, Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC), Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz and Tektronix.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Synthesized Radio Frequency Signal Generators

5.3 Free Running RF Signal Generators



6 Global Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aerospace and Defense

6.3 Electronics

6.4 Mechanical

6.5 Telecommunications

6.6 Other End Users



7 Global Radio Frequency (RF) Signal Generator Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Aim-TTi

9.2 Anapico

9.3 Anritsu

9.4 B&K Precision

9.5 Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (BNC)

9.6 Keysight Technologies

9.7 National Instruments

9.8 Rohde & Schwarz

9.9 Tektronix



