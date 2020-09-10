$4.33 Billion UK Diabetes Market Assessment 2020-2025: Key Growth Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Diabetes Market, By Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a complete analysis of the United Kingdom Insulin Devices Market.

United Kingdom Diabetes Market expected to reach USD 4.33 Billion by the year 2025

The market of Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device and Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device are growing due to the rising awareness for diabetes in the United Kingdom.

In the United Kingdom, there are more than a million people diagnosed with diabetes, and the number continues to grow. Diabetes is one of the biggest health challenges the United Kingdom is facing today. Growing health crisis and its complications will increase awareness of the risks, improve self-management among people with diabetes bring about wholesale changes in lifestyle and improve access to integrated diabetes care services.

The National Service Framework (NSF) program is improving services by setting national standards to drive up service quality and tackle variations in care. In 2019, The Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) had launched a diabetes section, enabling diabetes technology companies to work together in the first forum of its kind. The ABHI group is for any health technology company with an interest in diabetes care from CGM and insulin pumps to apps.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Mellitus in an Aging Population

4.1.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes in various age groups

4.1.3 Benefits of Insulin Pump over Multiple Daily Injection

4.1.4 Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump Devices

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Technological advancements in insulin infusion devices

4.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem

4.2.3 Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies

4.2.4 Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices

4.2.5 Difficulties Associated with the Pump

4.2.6 Adherence



5. United Kingdom Diabetes Market



6. United Kingdom Diabetes Population

6.1 United Kingdom Diabetes Population & Forecast

6.2 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast



7. Market Share Analysis - United Kingdom Diabetic

7.1 By Types



8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - United Kingdom Market & Users

8.1 CGM Market by Components

8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

8.2 United Kingdom - CGM User (2011-2025)

8.3 CGM Reimbursement in United Kingdom



9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) - United Kingdom Market & Users

9.1 Market

9.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast

9.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.3 Lancet Market and Forecast

9.3.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.4 Meter Market and Forecast

9.4.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.5 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Forecast

9.5.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)

9.6 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in United Kingdom



10. Insulin Pen - Market & User

10.1 Insulin Pen User

10.1.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Users

10.1.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Users

10.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen Users

10.2 Insulin Pen Market

10.2.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Market

10.2.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Market

10.2.3 Smart Insulin Pen Market

10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market

10.4 Reimbursement Policies



11. Insulin Pump - Market & Users

11.1 Insulin Pump Market & Forecast

11.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump Market & Forecast)

11.2 Insulin Pump Users

11.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump User & Forecast)

11.3 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in the United States

11.3.1 Animas Vibe

11.3.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite

11.3.3 Insulet OmniPod

11.3.4 Tandem t: slim

11.3.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo

11.4 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp. & Tandem Diabetes Care

11.4.1 Medtronic

11.5 Insulet Corporation

11.5.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation

11.6 Animas Corporation

11.6.1 Training Modules for New Patients

11.6.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)

11.7 Tandem Diabetes Care

11.8 Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump



12. Insulin Pen - Company Analysis

12.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

12.1.3 Revenue

12.2 Eli Lilly

12.3 Artsana S.p.A.

12.4 BD

12.5 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.

12.7 Ypsomed AG



13. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis

13.1 Medtronic

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Insulin Pump - Product Details

13.1.3 Insulin Pump - Latest Development & Trends

13.1.4 Revenue

13.2 Insulet Corporation



14. SMBG - Company Analysis

14.1 LifeScan Inc.

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Revenue & Forecast

14.2 Abbott Laboratories



15. CGM - Company Analysis

15.1 Dexcom Inc.

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Recent Development

15.1.3 Revenue& Forecast

15.2 Abbott Laboratories

15.3 Roche

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yo53gp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-33-billion-uk-diabetes-market-assessment-2020-2025-key-growth-drivers-and-challenges-301127811.html

SOURCE Research and Markets