20.09.2019 21:15:00
$40.36 Bn Learning Management System (LMS) Markets - Global Outlook to 2026
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Learning Management System (LMS) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Learning Management System (LMS) market accounted for $7.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as growing consequence of elearning in commercial and academic setups, wide administration initiative for expansion of LMS, and rising implementation of digital learning which are propelling the growth of the market. However, less incentive and commitment to accept LMS solutions which is hampering the growth of the market.
Learning management system is software appliances which provide infrastructure, tools and context to provide e-learning and guidance solution to the organization and its learner. The learning management system has risen rapidly since the previous years and is estimated to be the rising technology in software business. Mainly academy these days is providing internet access to their students, and frequently there are internet cafes within an on foot distance from the university campus, so that the student can make use of learning management system.
Based on the Deployment Model, The cloud-based deployment model is likely to lead the market over the forecast period. Company are switching to cloud-based model so that they can focus more on their core competencies and worry less about their resources becoming outdated with quick growing technology. Furthermore, cost effectiveness is another motivation that adds importance to cloud-based deployment model.
By Geography, North America has shown quick recognition of latest learning pedagogies and this has additional pressed the LMS market for this region. In this region, enterprise is now changing to mLearning for enhanced results and expediency of use. Due to the superior technology there in the region, students are digitally more associated and responsive of eLearning and interactive course contented.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Services
5.2.1 Support Services
5.2.2 Implementation Services
5.2.3 Consulting Services
5.3 Solution
6 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Delivery Mode
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Instructor-Led Training
6.3 Distance Learning
6.4 Blended Learning
7 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Deployment Model
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software as a Service (SaaS)
7.3 Proprietary
7.4 Open-Source
7.5 On-Premises
7.6 Cloud
8 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Module
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Virtual Classrooms
8.3 User Management
8.4 Talent Management
8.5 Student Management
8.6 Progress Management
8.7 Performance Management
8.8 Online Courses
8.9 Mobile and Social Learning
8.10 Learner Management
8.11 Interaction and Integration Technologies
8.12 Content Delivery and Management
8.13 Comprises Content Management
8.14 Communication & Collaboration
8.15 Assessment and Testing
8.16 Administration
8.17 Other Modules
9 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Ecosystem
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Tutoring Services
9.3 Testing Organizations
9.4 Software Providers
9.5 Proctoring Services
9.6 Payment Gateway Providers
9.7 Hosting Service Providers
9.8 Content Providers
9.9 Content Delivery Networks
9.10 Colocation Services
9.11 Authoring Tool Providers
9.12 Accreditation Providers
9.13 Equipment Providers
9.13.1 Enclosures
9.13.2 Professional Development Units (PDUs)
9.13.3 Servers
9.14 Other Ecosystems
10 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Virtual Instructor Training
10.3 Technology Training
10.4 Distance Learning
11 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Corporate
11.2.1 Telecommunications
11.2.3 Software and Technology
11.2.4 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)
11.2.5 Scientific Research
11.2.6 Retail
11.2.7 Private Organizations
11.2.8 Pharmaceuticals
11.2.9 Manufacturing
11.2.10 Large Enterprises
11.2.11 IT
11.2.12 Hospitality
11.2.13 Higher Education
11.2.14 Healthcare
11.2.15 Entertainment and Media
11.2.16 Consulting
11.2.17 Biopharma
11.2.18 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
11.2.19 Government and Defense
11.2.19.1 Transport
11.2.19.2 Utilities
11.2.20 Other Corporates
11.3 Academic
11.3.1 Higher Education
11.3.1.1 Colleges
11.3.1.2 Universities
11.3.2 K-12
11.3.2.1 Kindergarten
11.3.2.2 Primary Education
11.3.2.3 Secondary Education
12 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 IBM
14.2 Oracle
14.3 SAP
14.4 Pearson
14.5 Mcgraw-Hill
14.6 Adobe Systems
14.7 Blackboard
14.8 MPS
14.9 SumTotal Systems
14.10 Schoology
14.11 Saba Software
14.12 Ispring Solutions
14.13 Instructure
14.14 Epignosis
14.15 Docebo
14.16 D2l Corporation
14.17 Crossknowledge
14.18 Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.
14.19 Absorb Software
14.20 (G-Cube)
