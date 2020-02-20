|
20.02.2020 13:45:00
$495 Bn Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Industry Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Automation Level (Level 1 - Level 5), Vehicle Type, Power, ADAS Feature, Ownership, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach $495.49 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 24.4%. The annual shipment of autonomous vehicle will grow to 18.19 million units in 2030 with a 2020-2030 CAGR of 26.5% in global market.
In this report, 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global autonomous vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints & Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global autonomous vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Automation Level, Vehicle Type, Power, ADAS Feature, Ownership, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Based on automation level, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn), average selling price, and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Level 1 (Driver Assistance)
- Level 2 (Partial Automation)
- Level 3 (Conditional Automation)
- Level 4 (High Automation)
- Level 5 (Full Automation)
Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Passenger Vehicles
- Car/Robo-taxi
- Van/Shuttle
Commercial Vehicles
- Self-driving Trucks
- Self-driving Buses
Based on Power, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Electric Cell
- Fuel Cell
- Hybrid
Based on ADAS Feature, the global ADAS System market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Lane Assist (LA)
- Crash Warning System (CWS)
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Smart Park Assist (SPA)
- Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
- Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)
Based on Vehicle Ownership, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Private Vehicles
- Shared Vehicles
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue/sales volume data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Automation Level, Vehicle Type, Power, and Ownership over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global autonomous vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):
- AUDI AG
- Baidu
- BMW Group
- Daimler AG
- Delphi
- FCA Italy S.p.A.
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- MAN SE
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
- Volvo Group
- Waymo LLC
- Zoox Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgzh4h
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/495-bn-autonomous-vehicle-av-industry-opportunity-assessment-2020-2030-301008325.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Donnerstag um seinen Vortagesschluss. Am deutschen Markt halten sich die Anleger zurück. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.