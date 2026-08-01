GE Vernova Aktie

GE Vernova für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A404PC / ISIN: US36828A1016

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01.08.2026 16:24:44

$5,000 in GE Vernova at Its 2024 Low Would Be Worth This Much Now

On April 2, 2024, General Electric (NYSE: GE) spun off its energy division as GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV). It started trading at $143 per share on that first day, but eventually dropped to its all-time low of $122.46 on April 5. If you had invested $5,000 in GE Vernova's stock at that price, your investment would be worth more than $40,400 today.Image source: Getty Images.GE Vernova operates three core businesses: Power (55% of its 2025 orders), Electrification (33%), and Wind (13%). Since its market debut, the Power and Electrification segments have grown rapidly to meet the demands of the power-hungry cloud, data center, and AI markets. That growth offset the softness of its Wind segment, which grappled with supply chain issues.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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