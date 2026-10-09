NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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09.10.2026 15:30:01
$5,000 Invested in Nvidia 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $58,045 Today. Here’s How Much a $5,000 Investment Today Could Be Worth by 2031
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of the biggest winners of the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. That's why the company's shares have skyrocketed over the past five years. It's worth putting some numbers behind this to understand just how impressive Nvidia's performance has been since 2021. If you had invested $5,000 in the company then and held on, that investment would be worth about $58,045 today (including dividends reinvested). Of course, what matters now is how Nvidia might perform moving forward. Let's try to determine what a $5,000 investment today might be worth by 2031.
Image source: The Motley Fool.
The AI boom is still very much in full swing. We got plenty of evidence for that claim during the latest earnings season. Many major tech (or tech-adjacent) corporations continue to spend significant sums on AI infrastructure, with some even increasing their capex guidance for the fiscal year 2026.
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