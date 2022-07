$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The right stock market investments can change your life. Don't believe me? Consider this: A $5,000 investment in Apple in 2002 would be worth a little over $2.5 million today. Similarly, a $5,000 investment in Tesla, made only ten years ago, would be worth $641,000 today.Not all investments skyrocket in value. But, as others have said, you only need to get rich once.A few well-timed investments can help you do just that. And, best of all, they don't have to be cases of catching lightning in a bottle. Instead, the best way to grow your wealth is to diversify, balancing tried-and-true companies with a few speculative names. So here are my three stock picks that could help set you up for life.Continue reading