$5.8 Billion Worldwide Recruitment Process Outsourcing Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Blended RPO, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-Country RPO segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Accenture
  • ADP LLC
  • IBM Corporation
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Randstad India Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 47

