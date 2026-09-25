$500 Invested in IonQ Now Could 10x if Quantum AI Hits by 2029

The next big technology in the tech sector is undoubtedly quantum computing. Quantum computing has been in development for a long time, but it's starting to inch closer to reality. While the arrival date time was 2030, several leaders in the industry have accelerated that timeline to 2029. That is less than 1,000 days away, so investors can't be sleeping on this technology, as it gives them the chance to invest in some companies that have greater upside than some of the most popular AI investments.

One of my favorites in this segment is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). IonQ is a top quantum computing company and one of the leaders among the quantum computing players. It could easily rise 10-fold by 2029 if it becomes a leader, which makes it a fantastic long-shot investment to make today.

Continue reading