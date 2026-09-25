IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
25.09.2026 11:30:00
$500 Invested in IonQ Now Could 10x if Quantum AI Hits by 2029
The next big technology in the tech sector is undoubtedly quantum computing. Quantum computing has been in development for a long time, but it's starting to inch closer to reality. While the arrival date time was 2030, several leaders in the industry have accelerated that timeline to 2029. That is less than 1,000 days away, so investors can't be sleeping on this technology, as it gives them the chance to invest in some companies that have greater upside than some of the most popular AI investments.
One of my favorites in this segment is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). IonQ is a top quantum computing company and one of the leaders among the quantum computing players. It could easily rise 10-fold by 2029 if it becomes a leader, which makes it a fantastic long-shot investment to make today.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IonQ
|
06.08.26
|IonQ-Aktie tiefer: Erneut rote Zahlen trotz Umsatzsprung (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.26
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.26
|Vervielfachungschance: Warum diese Quanten-Computing-Aktie deutlich steigen könnte (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu IonQ
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|40,16
|1,53%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.