Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
|
17.09.2026 11:52:00
$500 Invested in Joby Aviation Today Could Be Worth This Much in 3 Years
If Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) ever grows into the business it is trying to build, today's price will probably look like a footnote. The stock is trading near $6.40, its 52‑week low, and well below the one-year high of just under $20. That means $500 today buys roughly 78 shares. If the market simply decided Joby deserved to trade back at $20 in three years, those same shares would be worth about $1,560.
That is the math. Let's get into what the company does.
For years, Joby's aircraft ideas lived on test ranges where the only neighbors were birds and engineers. Joby is building electric air taxis that can turn hours-long ground trips into 10-minute flights. Joby used to be one of the "if only" companies that investors would look at and dream of its potential. I think all that is starting to change.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|
04.08.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.26
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|5,35
|0,94%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed hebt Leitzinsen an: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Donnerstag an. An der Wall Street sind steigende Kurse zu sehen. In Fernost waren die Börsen uneinheitlich unterwegs.