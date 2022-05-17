$500 Million Mill District Neighborhood in Downtown Healdsburg, California Starts Construction

The Weitz Company Selected to Build First Phase of Olson Kundig Designed Residences that are Over 50% Sold

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Replay Destinations announced the start of construction and the general contractor selected to build the first phase of its 9.6-acre master-planned Mill District neighborhood in downtown Healdsburg. Construction of the Architectural Digest AD100 architect Olson Kundig designed residences on the former Nu Forest Product lumber mill site is beginning immediately.

The Weitz Company, one of the oldest engineering and construction companies in the United States, has been selected to serve as general contractor for the first phase of Mill District.

"With over 50% of the residences already sold in our first phase of Mill District, the market has clearly demonstrated a strong desire for innovative design in a downtown, walkable location in one of the most revered small towns right in the heart of wine country and the culinary epicenter of Sonoma," said Greg Ashley, chief strategy officer for Replay Destinations, "The deep construction experience of The Weitz Company and the world renowned design expertise of Olson Kundig create a team with a track record of success and a proven commitment of delivering excellence."

"This is a significant milestone for Mill District. After years of design and approvals, we are now moving trailers and heavy equipment onsite and preparing for construction," said David Hill, managing director of the $500 million project. "In the next few weeks, we will start the excavation for the underground parking for our first residences, and once they get started, Mill District is going to rise quickly."

In the meantime, other workers will complete the removal of the last of the structures remaining from the original mill, including the drying kiln that has been used in recent years for community and charity fundraisers, cycling events, concerts and art installations.

"The old lumber buildings on the Mill District site have served as community gathering spaces while we have been preparing for this day. While it is sad to see them go, we are very proud to have shared this with several different organizations in Healdsburg and have been part of raising over a million dollars for local charities," Hill said.

The industrial past of the property will be reflected in the clean, progressive glass, concrete-and-steel aesthetic of Canopy, a collection of 43 residences. Canopy incorporates five penthouses that offer views of historic downtown Healdsburg, four garden homes that front a preserved grove of heritage redwood trees, and 34 flats with sophisticated living spaces with elevated designs that flow seamlessly between indoors and out.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit MillDistrictHealdsburg.com .

About Mill District:

In the heart of downtown Healdsburg, Mill District is a 9.6-acre neighborhood formerly existing for decades as the Nu Forest Products lumber mill. The $500 million project celebrates this industrial history in its architecture and design, while creating residences focused on contemporary luxury. Developed by Replay Destinations, the first residences of the new neighborhood will include an exclusive collection of 43 residences with integrated architecture and interior design by Architectural Digest AD100 architect Olson Kundig, including open concept living spaces ideal for effortless entertaining in food and wine country. Beyond the beautiful residences, Mill District will be a mixed-use property with a neighborhood park ringed by preserved heritage redwoods, shops, a restaurant and a hotel — all set among walkways and gardens. To learn more about Mill District, visit milldistricthealdsburg.com or Instagram at @milldistricthealdsburg .

About Olson Kundig:

Now in its sixth decade of practice, Olson Kundig is a collaborative design practice whose work includes cultural and museum projects, exhibition design, commercial and mixed-use design (including wineries and sports facilities), private and multi-family residential, hospitality projects, places of worship, interior design, product design and landscape design. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, the firm and its staff of over 200 work with clients around the world. More information at olsonkundig.com .

About The Weitz Company:

The Weitz Company was founded in 1855, and is a national, full-service general contractor, design-builder and construction manager that serves all 50 U.S. states. Weitz is the sixth oldest Architecture/Engineering/Construction firm in the United States. More information at weitz.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/500-million-mill-district-neighborhood-in-downtown-healdsburg-california-starts-construction-301548478.html

SOURCE Mill District