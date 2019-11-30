|
30.11.2019 00:00:00
$58 Billion Medical Devices Packaging Market - Global Outlook 2018-2027
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Devices Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Devices Packaging market accounted for $28.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $58.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The factors driving the market growth are rising innovations in the medical devices and longer shelf life packaging products. However, stringent government regulations in developed countries are restraining the market.
Medical device packaging forms an integral part of the medical device industry to look after sterility, and offer compelling assurance to different items. These medical devices are gathered and pressed before being showcased. The primary target of the bundling is to keep up a clean state of the restorative gadgets until its use. Along these lines keeping them free from microbial pollution and keeping up its security for patients. The bundle ensures the medical devices against harm by mechanical power bringing about superior item quality.
By Product, Wrap films is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. They are polypropylene films which are considered for overwrapping and outer packing for sterile solution bags. Based on geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the strong safety protection of therapeutic equipment supported by government regulations will drive regional industry growth.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Packaging Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Plastic Resins
5.3 Paper & Paperboards
5.4 Glass Packaging
5.5 Foils
6 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wrap Films
6.3 Trays
6.4 Pouches
6.5 Clamshells
6.6 Cans
6.7 Boxes
6.8 Blister Packaging
6.9 Bags
6.10 Other Products
7 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aluminium
7.3 Non-woven Fabric
7.4 Paper & Paperboard
7.5 Tyvek
7.6 Plastic
7.6.1 Polymer
7.6.2 Polyethylene
7.7 Others Materials
8 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Packaging Accessories
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Lids
8.3 Labels
8.4 Other Packaging Accessories
9 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Disposable Consumables
9.3 IVDs
9.4 Monitoring & Diagnostic Equipment
9.5 Non-sterile Packaging
9.6 Sterile Packaging
9.7 Therapeutic Equipment
9.8 Implants
10 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail Packaging
10.3 Contract Packaging
10.4 Other End Users
11 Global Medical Devices Packaging Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 3M
13.2 Amcor
13.3 Barger (Placon)
13.4 Beacon Converters
13.5 Bemis Company
13.6 Berry Plastics
13.7 Constantia Flexibles
13.8 DuPont
13.9 Klockner Pentaplast
13.10 Mitsubishi Chemical
13.11 Plastic Ingenuity
13.12 Rollprint
13.13 TAKO
13.14 Technipaq
13.15 Texchem-pack
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wv14vb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/58-billion-medical-devices-packaging-market---global-outlook-2018-2027-300966811.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende herbe Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex trat letztendlich auf der Stelle. An den US-Börsen kam es zu einem ruhigen, verkürzten Handel. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben vor dem Wochenende ab.