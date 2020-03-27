$5M raised for Centraide of Greater Montreal's COVID-19 Emergency Fund

MONTREAL, March 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal's COVID-19 Emergency Fund to help vulnerable people has raised over $5M to date.

Despite our collective uncertainty, the community has come through with incredible generosity, as have many organizations who are concerned about this situation: BMO Bank of Montreal, City of Boucherville, Cogeco, Delon Laboratories, Desjardins, Énergir, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Hydro-Québec, iA Financial Group, Keywords Studios, McKesson Canada, METRO, National Bank of Canada, Omega Laboratories, Pfizer Canada, Power Corporation, Resolute Forest Products, Sun Life, Ville de Laval, and the Ville de Montréal and its boroughs.

Since launching the fund, Centraide has received over 140 requests from community agencies and has approved 29 of them, for an amount of over $314,000. Some agencies received their disbursements just 48 hours after their initial request. We are urgently processing agency requests every day. Needs are great, and our agencies are working extremely hard to meet them with their usual commitment and capability.

"I would like to thank the organizations, companies and individuals who have contributed to the Emergency Fund so far, along with all workers who are providing essential services. Although many regular activities have been suspended, services are being maintained or reorganized to meet changing and growing needs. As we have stated on a few occasions, we are committed to allocating all the money we raise to agencies as quickly as possible," said Lili-Anna Pereša, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal.

Residents of Montreal, Laval and the South Shore who are financially able to contribute can make donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund by going to Centraide of Greater Montreal's website at centraide-mtl.org or by texting COVID to 80100.

Centraide of Greater Montreal is active in the territories of Laval, Montreal and the South Shore. Vulnerable people who don't know where to turn for help can call 211 or visit 211.qc.ca for referrals to the best resources for their needs. For more information, visit centraide-mtl.org, follow us on social media (Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn) or subscribe to our newsletter.

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal