$611.07 Million Growth in Global Nutricosmetics Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including ActivInside, Borba LLC, and Functionalab | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the nutricosmetics market. The market is segmented by product (dietary supplements and food and beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Nutricosmetics Market: Key Findings

Nutricosmetics market value to grow by USD 611.07 million at almost 3% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 3% CAGR during 2021-2025 61% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the dietary supplements segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Nutricosmetics market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Nutricosmetics Market: Growth Drivers

The Health benefits offered by nutricosmetics is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing exposure of skin to UV radiations results in photoaging, which is associated with visible signs of aging such as brown spots and deep wrinkles. Nutricosmetics contain antioxidants such as vitamins C and E, lycopene, green tea polyphenols, beta carotene, and cocoa flavanols. These help in protecting the skin from damage caused by UV light. Nutricosmetics also offer benefits such as softening of wrinkles and improving skin elasticity and they can easily fit into daily routine and beauty regimens with relatively low effort. Many such benefits offered by nutricosmetics is expected to foster market growth over the forecast period.

"Growing demand for clean label products for skincare and the rise in the aging population will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Nutricosmetics Market: Major Vendors

ActivInside

ActivInside operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides its signature botanical extracts (Grape, Orange, and Original) for the nutricosmetic market.

Borba LLC

Borba LLC operates its business through segments such as Drinkable Skincare, Tropical Skincare, and Confections. The company offers its Skin Balance Waters and Aqua Less Crystallines products from the drinkable skincare segment.

Functionalab

Functionalab operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers advanced nutricosmetic solutions such as collagen formula, hair and nails, and weight management.

