|
10.11.2022 23:24:24
$8 To Fight Scams On Twitter? Not So Fast: LeBron James Trade Rumors, NFT Mints And More
The acquisition of social media platform Twitter by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has led to lots of ideas to change the platform with some already implemented.One plan to get rid of the frequent scams and bots was to charge for verified blue check mark accounts, something that might already be backfiring.What Happened: Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion acquisition, giving him control of being able to change the social media platform however he saw fit.Musk announced the blue verified check marks, which often showed someone was a prominent figure in the news and media or a notable person, could be bought for $8 per month as a subscription service called Twitter Blue, along with other perks.With the blue check marks already rolled out, several accounts have bought the feature and pretended to be someone they’re not, an issue Musk had put an emphasis on fighting over the years.Many in the sports world know ESPN reporter Adam Schefter is one of the key sources for reporting trades, injuries or rumors. A fake but verified with a blue check mark account tweeted a fake rumor on Wednesday.An account with the handle @adamschefternot had the same profile picture and the name Adam Schefter. The account posted Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels had ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!