Arcellx Aktie
WKN DE: A3DEJC / ISIN: US03940C1009
|
22.02.2026 19:36:57
$80 Million Arcellx Sale Follows Steep Stock Drop as Rival Drug Emerges
Perceptive Advisors disclosed a sale of 1,002,282 Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated transaction value at $79.96 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Perceptive Advisors reduced its Arcellx holdings by 1,002,282 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of these share sales is $79.96 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the Arcellx position declined by $107.06 million, a figure that includes both share reduction and share price movements.Arcellx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging proprietary cell therapy platforms to address unmet medical needs in oncology. With a specialized pipeline targeting multiple myeloma and hematologic malignancies, the company positions itself at the forefront of next-generation immunotherapies. Its strategic focus on innovative product candidates and collaborative partnerships underpins its competitive advantage in the biotechnology sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
