$833+ Million Krabbe Disease Treatment Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Krabbe Disease Treatment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Krabbe Disease Treatment estimated at US$833.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Anticoagulants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$503 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Muscle Relaxants segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Krabbe Disease Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$214.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



HSCT Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global HSCT segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$135.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$210.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$140.3 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

Abbott Laboratories

CENETOGENE N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Pfizer

Sanofi-Aventis SA

Shire

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/btuwmp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/833-million-krabbe-disease-treatment-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301265118.html

SOURCE Research and Markets