26.04.2023 07:00:00
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche reports strong sales growth in base business of both divisions in the first quarter; Group sales decline due to expected drop in demand for COVID-19
Basel, 26 April 2023
- As expected, significantly lower demand for COVID-19 tests leads to a decrease in Group sales (-3%1 at constant exchange rates [CER] and -7% in Swiss francs); excluding this effect, Group sales grow 8%
- Pharmaceuticals Division sales up 9%; strong demand for newer medicines; Vabysmo for severe eye diseases is already the strongest growth driver
- Diagnostics Division base business grows 4%, while divisional sales are 28% lower due to exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 tests in the first quarter of 2022
- Highlights in the first quarter:
- US approval of Polivy (first-line treatment for an aggressive form of blood cancer)
- EU approval of Hemlibra (moderate haemophilia A)
- Positive phase III data for Vabysmo (retinal vein occlusion, a serious eye disease), Tecentriq plus Avastin (adjuvant therapy for certain forms of liver cancer) and crovalimab (paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, a rare blood disease)
- Positive four-year efficacy and safety data for Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy)
- Launch of new assays to identify clinically relevant mutations in brain cancers
- Outlook for 2023 confirmed
Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: "We saw strong growth in the first quarter in both divisions’ base business, which largely compensated for the expected drop in sales of COVID-19 tests. We made progress in our pipeline in the first quarter, especially in blood cancer. Besides our recent approvals for our bispecific antibody medicines, Lunsumio and Columvi, we have also just received US approval of Polivy as first-line treatment for an aggressive form of blood cancer. In ophthalmology, Vabysmo, a medicine for severe eye diseases, has shown positive phase III data in retinal vein occlusion. If approved, this would be the third indication for Vabysmo which has already become our strongest growth driver just a year after its launch. We confirm our outlook for 2023.”
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January?March 2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|At CER
|In CHF
|Group
|15,322
|16,445
|100.0
|100.0
|-3
|-7
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|11,699
|11,159
|76.4
|67.9
|9
|5
|United States
|5,853
|5,489
|38.2
|33.4
|6
|7
|Europe
|2,071
|2,072
|13.5
|12.6
|5
|0
|Japan
|1,390
|1,337
|9.1
|8.1
|18
|4
|International*
|2,385
|2,261
|15.6
|13.8
|13
|5
|Diagnostics Division
|3,623
|5,286
|23.6
|32.1
|-28
|-31
|*Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others
Outlook for 2023 confirmed
Due to the sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 products of roughly CHF 5 billion, Roche expects a decrease in Group sales in the low single digit range (at constant exchange rates). Excluding this COVID-19 sales decline, Roche anticipates solid sales growth in both divisions’ base business.
Core earnings per share are targeted to develop broadly in line with the sales decline (at constant exchange rates). Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.
Group results
In the first three months of the year, Group sales declined by 3% (-7% in CHF) to
CHF 15.3 billion. The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies had a negative impact on the results reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.
As expected, the first quarter 2023 results reflected the exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 tests in the same quarter of 2022, when the Omicron wave was at its peak.
Pharmaceuticals Division sales increased markedly by 9% to CHF 11.7 billion, driven by strong global demand for newer medicines to treat severe diseases.
The eye medicine Vabysmo, which was only launched in early 2022, became the division’s biggest growth driver. The top five contributors to growth – Vabysmo, Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Hemlibra (haemophilia), Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy) and Tecentriq (cancer immunotherapy) – generated additional sales of CHF 1.1 billion.
The impact of the competition from biosimilars for the established cancer medicines Avastin, Herceptin and MabThera/Rituxan slowed down further (combined approx. CHF 330 million of sales reduction).
In the United States, sales increased by 6%. Newer medicines, such as Vabysmo, Ocrevus, Hemlibra and the cancer medicines Tecentriq and Phesgo, were the main contributors. This contrasted with declining sales of Actemra/RoActemra (COVID-19) and of medicines for which patent protection has expired.
In Europe, sales were up by 5%. Growth of Evrysdi, Vabysmo, Hemlibra, Phesgo, Ocrevus and other innovative medicines was partially offset by lower Ronapreve (COVID-19) sales and the biosimilars impact.
Sales in Japan increased (+18%), mainly due to higher supply of Ronapreve to the government than in the previous year, followed by sales growth of Polivy, Tamiflu (influenza), Vabysmo and Hemlibra.
Sales in the International region increased by 13%. The key factors were sales growth of Perjeta, Evrysdi, Tamiflu, Kadcyla and Ocrevus. In China, sales were up 4% due to high demand for Tamiflu, Actemra/RoActemra and Xofluza (influenza), which more than offset the impact of biosimilars.
The Diagnostics Division’s base business recorded continued good growth (+4%).
Divisional sales were CHF 3.6 billion, down by 28% as sales of COVID-19 tests dropped to CHF 0.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023 from CHF 1.9 billion in the same period last year, when demand was exceptionally high.
Immunodiagnostic products, particularly cardiac tests, were the main growth drivers (+9%). Additional growth impulses came from the virology base business (+12%), blood screening (+15%) and diagnostics solutions for the detection and monitoring of cervical cancer (+22%).
The decline in sales across all regions is primarily due to the lower demand for COVID-19 tests. The Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America regions decreased by 30% and 39%, respectively. Asia-Pacific fell by 15%; Latin America reported a minus of 8%.
Pharmaceuticals: key development milestones in the first quarter of 2023
The Pharmaceuticals Division achieved a number of important product development milestones in the first three months of the year, including the US approval of Polivy (aggressive form of blood cancer), the EU approval of Hemlibra (moderate haemophilia A) as well as positive study results on Vabysmo for a serious retinal vascular condition and on crovalimab in PNH, a rare, life-threatening blood condition.
|Compound
|Milestone
|Regulatory
|
Hemlibra
Haemophilia A
|
EU: label expansion to include moderate haemophilia A
|
Columvi
Blood cancer
|
Columvi (glofitamab) to receive approval in Canada for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
|
Polivy
Blood cancer
|
FDA approves Polivy in combination with R-CHP for people with certain types of previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma
|Phase III, pivotal and other key readouts
|
Crovalimab
Haematology
|
Positive data from global phase III programme for crovalimab in paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare, life-threatening blood condition
|
Vabysmo
Severe eye diseases
|
New phase III data show Vabysmo rapidly improved vision and reduced retinal fluid in people with retinal vein occlusion (RVO)
|
Evrysdi
Spinal muscular atrophy
|
New four-year data for Evrysdi reinforce long-term efficacy and safety profile in some of the most severely affected people with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
|
Vabysmo
Severe eye diseases
|
Roche data highlight strength of ophthalmology portfolio and commitment to advancing eye care at ARVO 2023
|
Tecentriq plus Avastin
Liver cancer
|
Tecentriq plus Avastin reduce the risk of cancer returning in people with certain types of liver cancer in a phase III study
Pharmaceuticals sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January–March 2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|At CER
|In CHF
|Pharmaceuticals Division
|11,699
|11,159
|100.0
|100.0
|9
|5
|United States
|5,853
|5,489
|50.0
|49.2
|6
|7
|Europe
|2,071
|2,072
|17.7
|18.7
|5
|0
|Japan
|1,390
|1,337
|11.9
|12.0
|18
|4
|International*
|2,385
|2,261
|20.4
|20.1
|13
|5
| *Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others
|
Selected top-selling
and new medicines
|Total
|United States
|Europe
|Japan
|International
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|CHF m
|%
|
Ocrevus
Multiple sclerosis
|1,636
|14
|1,188
|13
|298
|11
|-
|-
|150
|32
|
Perjeta2
Breast cancer
|1,049
|11
|392
|8
|220
|1
|53
|2
|384
|22
|
Hemlibra
Haemophilia A
|1,034
|24
|631
|21
|206
|27
|92
|24
|105
|38
|
Tecentriq
Cancer immunotherapy
|920
|15
|507
|14
|195
|11
|105
|12
|113
|34
|
Actemra/RoActemra2
RA, COVID-19
|676
|-12
|296
|-22
|193
|-8
|77
|-
|110
|10
|
Ronapreve
COVID-19
|567
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|567
|33
|-
|-
|
Kadcyla2
Breast cancer
|509
|5
|198
|-3
|154
|-6
|26
|-8
|131
|42
|
Xolair2
Asthma
|479
|5
|479
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Herceptin2
Breast and gastric cancer
|477
|-17
|91
|-37
|97
|-17
|9
|-30
|280
|-7
|
MabThera/Rituxan2
Blood cancer, RA
|459
|-17
|274
|-21
|51
|-
|6
|-13
|128
|-12
|
Vabysmo
Eye diseases (nAMD, DME)
|432
|**
|360
|**
|44
|-
|21
|-
|7
|-
|
Avastin 2
Various cancer types
|416
|-24
|133
|-25
|30
|-45
|91
|-21
|162
|-19
|
Alecensa
Lung cancer
|372
|9
|106
|7
|73
|3
|50
|5
|143
|14
|
Evrysdi
Spinal muscular atrophy
|363
|62
|124
|13
|113
|74
|21
|47
|105
|189
|
Phesgo
Breast cancer
|241
|72
|98
|62
|114
|59
|-
|-
|29
|232
|
Gazyva/Gazyvaro2
Blood cancer
|197
|24
|99
|32
|55
|25
|8
|-35
|35
|27
|
Lucentis2
Various eye diseases
|167
|-35
|167
|-35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Polivy
Blood cancer
|150
|96
|46
|35
|40
|93
|51
|169
|13
|340
|
Enspryng
NMOSD
|54
|42
|15
|16
|4
|96
|33
|44
|2
|246
|
Rozlytrek
Lung cancer
|19
|21
|10
|0
|4
|80
|2
|5
|3
|144
|
Xofluza
Influenza
|18
|**
|1
|-10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|**
|
Lunsumio
Blood cancer
|14
|-
|13
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-1
|-
|
Susvimo
Eye implant
|1
|-33
|1
|-33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
| ** Over 500%
DME: diabetic macular oedema / nAMD: neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration / NMOSD: neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders /
RA: rheumatoid arthritis
Diagnostics: key milestones in the first quarter of 2023
In the first quarter of the year, the Diagnostics Division launched important products in the areas of oncology and virology.
|Product
|Milestone
|Regulatory
|
IDH1 R132H and ATRX antibodies
Brain cancer
|
Launch of two new antibodies to identify clinically relevant mutations in patients with brain cancer
|
VirSNiP SARS-CoV-2 Spike F486P
COVID-19
|
Launch of COVID-19 PCR test to detect the fast-spreading XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant
|Collaborations
|
Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel
Alzheimer’s disease
|
Collaboration with Lilly to enhance early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease
Diagnostics sales
|Sales
|CHF millions
|As % of sales
|% change
|January–March 2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|At CER
|In CHF
|Diagnostics Division
|3,623
|5,286
|100.0
|100.0
|-28
|-31
|Customer Areas3
|Core Lab
|1,928
|1,896
|53.1
|35.9
|7
|2
|Molecular Lab
|593
|1,189
|16.4
|22.5
|-48
|-50
|Point of Care
|397
|1,466
|11.0
|27.7
|-72
|-73
|Diabetes Care
|376
|417
|10.4
|7.9
|-5
|-10
|Pathology Lab
|329
|318
|9.1
|6.0
|7
|3
|Regions
|Europe, Middle East, Africa
|1,253
|1,902
|34.6
|35.9
|-30
|-34
|North America
|1,029
|1,705
|28.4
|32.2
|-39
|-40
|Asia-Pacific
|1,098
|1,395
|30.3
|26.5
|-15
|-21
|Latin America
|243
|284
|6.7
|5.4
|-8
|-14
More information on Roche sales in the first quarter of 2023:
About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.
In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.
Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.
For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
References
[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average rates 2022) and all total figures quoted are reported in CHF.
[2] Products launched before 2015.
[3] Core Lab: diagnostics solutions in the areas of immunoassays, clinical chemistry and custom biotech
Point of Care: diagnostics solutions in emergency rooms, medical practices or directly with patients
Molecular Lab: diagnostics solutions for pathogen detection and monitoring, donor screening, sexual health and genomics
Diabetes Care: integrated personalised diabetes management
Pathology Lab: diagnostics solutions for tissue biopsies and companion diagnostics
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as ‘believes’, ‘expects’, ‘anticipates’, ‘projects’, ‘intends’, ‘should’, ‘seeks’, ‘estimates’, ‘future’ or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage. The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche’s earnings or earnings per share for this or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominieren am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.