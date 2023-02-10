[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Transaction in Roche bearer shares

Basel, 10 February 2023 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that the Roche Long Term Foundation acquired 540’000 Roche bearer shares at the price determined via an accelerated book building (ABB) process. The Foundation will use these shares to cover current as well as future obligations arising from equity compensation plans. This announcement is based on reports that a member of a shareholder group with pooled voting rights sold 2.7 million Roche bearer shares via this ABB process. Following this transaction, the shareholder group with pooled voting rights owns circa 65% (previously 67.5%) of the issued share capital of Roche.

