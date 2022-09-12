[solidcore] Launches Campaign Designed To Help Members Dedicate More Time For Greatness

The national fitness brand is giving away $20,000 to members looking to unlock their inner greatness, going beyond the physical benefits of the iconic workout.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- [solidcore], the strength training-based fitness studio, has announced their first ever campaign dedicated to helping members unlock their inner greatness in and out of the studio. By shifting focus away from aesthetics and onto building strength, confidence and sense of accomplishment that comes from their workouts, [solidcore] hopes to lead members toward overall, comprehensive wellbeing.

The new "Greatness Within" campaign motivates audiences to seize every second as an opportunity to become stronger versions of themselves. Over the duration of the six-week campaign, [solidcore] will be giving away $20,000 in prizes to help members unlock their greatness by investing in themselves — encouraging actions such as learning a new language, going back to school, or traveling the world.

"With this campaign, we're showing our commitment to helping our clients become the strongest version of themselves, not just inside the studio but in every area of life," says Lisa Copeland, Vice President of Marketing at [solidcore]. "Our brand is all about pushing past your limits. In a single class, there are 3,000 seconds — and we see that as 3,000 opportunities for you to choose to become your best self. It's the first push towards building that momentum outside the class."

The campaign also redefines what it means to be 'fit', bringing confidence, consistency and mental fortitude to center stage. With updated messaging and engaging challenges, [solidcore] is shifting the narrative to emphasize the deeper benefits of their classes — ones that help you become the strongest version of yourself, physically and mentally.

"Your fitness journey should be more than working toward a six-pack or summer body," says Bryan Myers, CEO of [solidcore]. "With this campaign, we're showing that fitness comes in many forms, and emphasizing what it is that our clients truly get out of our workout: becoming the strongest, most confident version of yourself."

With a planned celebrity athlete and team partnership, engaging member challenges and more, [solidcore] hopes this campaign will electrify the industry, spark conversations and inspire greatness.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body, strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. [solidcore] differentiates itself by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience – attracting those who believe that the joy is in the work, and that there is always work to be done. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves. To learn more, visit www.solidcore.co.

