[uSMART X ETNet] Establish Strategic Partnership to Create Cross-Platform Investment Experience

HONG KONG, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- uSMART Securities Limited ("uSMART"), today announces it has become the first Hong Kong-based award-winning online securities brokerage firm to establish a strategic partnership with ETNet Limited ("ETNet") to bring its users additional benefits with ease of touch cross-platform investment experience. To kick-start the collaboration, uSMART provides a series of special welcome offers, including $0 commission fee for US stocks transactions, free share giveaways and a number of lifestyle uSMART Rewards.

Trading will become faster and more convenient for users while they are checking stock quotes and financial news on both "etnet Finance & Lifestyle" and "etnet MQ Pro" mobile APPs. With taping "Buy" or "Sell" button, users can go from analysis to instant trading on "uSMART" mobile APP, the next generation smart investment platform. The trading journey is much faster and easier than ever before, allowing traders to capture investment opportunities anytime anywhere. "uSMART" mobile APP is characterised with over 200 quantitative trading elements, providing different trading strategies to facilitate investment decisions. In addition to US and Hong Kong stock trading, traders can also participate in ETFs, funds, warrants, callable bull/bear contracts, inline warrants, IPOs (public and international offerings), conditional orders and 24-hour FX swaps on trading days.

Upon successful account activation via ETNet during the promotion period, users will enjoy the following benefits:

Lifetime commission fee waiver for US stocks transactions

90 Days commission fee waiver for HK stocks transactions

One share of Ali Health (00241.HK)

"L ifestyle uSMART Rewards"

ifestyle uSMART Rewards" Walch antibacterial gift set



BowtieGo outpatient medical service annual pass



hket.com subscription benefit



Conte Medical premarital checkup plan 65% off and influenza vaccine



AVO cancer protection 25% off



Fitness membership and beauty treatment

If users make a first-time deposit of HK$20,000 or more, they will receive all of the above offers plus one share of Tencent Music (TME.US).

"Timing is critical for investors in making stock investment decisions. Our partnership with ETNet offers users a cross-platform investment experience which combines real-time information of stock quotes with instant trading function. 'uSMART' mobile APP makes it easier for traders to manage their investment portfolios and maximize each opportunities by using advanced smart screening, smart rating and smart order. Our Smart Order function goes beyond the trading time, HKEx price and the validity period of intraday orders that users can typically set by Conditional Order," said Torry Hong, CEO of uSMART Securities Limited.

About uSMART Securities Limited

uSMART Securities Limited is a Hong Kong-based online securities brokerage firm licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities. "uSMART" mobile APP investment platform leverages cutting-edge AI technology to provide smart notification, smart screening, smart rating and smart order,helping investors manage their investment portfolio smartly and straightforwardly. In 2019, uSMART has been honored "Most Innovative Data Provider of the Year" by HKEX Information Services Limited and "Intelligent Investment Platform Award of Excellence" by NOWTV Business News Channel.

