  Tokens.com Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered by the shareholders of Tokens.com Corp. at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting”) held virtually by teleconference on June 28, 2022 were passed.

Voting as to each of the director nominees were as follows:

Director For % Withheld % Andrew Kiguel 18,186,077 99.91 % 15,661 0.09 % Andrew D’Souza 18,186,077 99.91 % 15,661 0.09 % Frederick T. Pye 10,135,789 55.69 % 8,065,949 44.31 % Emma Todd 18,186,097 99.91 % 15,641 0.09 % Jimmy Viaopoulos 18,173,562 99.85 % 28,176 0.15 %

Please see the report of voting results filed under Tokens.com Corp’s profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all matters voted upon by shareholders at the Meeting.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFI, and gamin based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

