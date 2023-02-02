 AWS Grows in Germany as More Firms Go Cloud-Native

The use of cloud-native solutions in Germany continues to rise, benefiting hyperscale cloud providers such as AWS, as enterprises seek to develop and execute scalable applications, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds that the flexibility and cost advantages of the cloud as a delivery model for IT applications and infrastructures are attracting a growing number of companies in this market. Hyperscalers, and especially AWS, have benefited most from this trend due to their ability to scale quickly.

"The disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine are driving interest in digital transformation and the cloud,” said Alexandra Classen, partner, ISG EMEA, in Germany. "The AWS partner ecosystem has helped many companies through the technical and business challenges of cloud migration.”

Among cloud users and planners at organizations in Germany with more than 50 employees, 27 percent were using cloud-native solutions in 2022, up from 22 percent a year earlier, ISG says. A further 19 percent planned to do so in the next 12 months, while only 8 percent were not considering cloud-native technologies.

Cloud-based collaboration tools became essential when companies were forced to implement work-at-home arrangements for many employees early in the pandemic, and inflationary pressures in Germany are now driving more companies to implement cost-flexible, on-demand IT architectures, the report says.

Demand is growing in Germany for managed services to support IT environments based on AWS and other cloud platforms, especially given a shortage of workers with cloud skills, ISG says. Enterprises are particularly interested in providers with operations in Germany, and strong cloud security capabilities are in demand as the number of cyberattacks has risen during the Ukraine war.

An increasing number of firms in Germany are working with providers to migrate SAP workloads to AWS, the report says. This market still has room to grow, because many companies consider SAP applications so fundamental to their operations that they are hesitant to move them to the cloud.

Many enterprises in Germany are deploying AI-powered data analytics tools on AWS, often implemented by service providers, so they can include new, rapidly changing variables when making decisions, ISG says.

"In many German companies, data is still buried treasure,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Industries in Germany are starting to recognize the value of data, and AWS partners are helping clients organize and use it.”

The report also explores other AWS ecosystem trends in Germany, such as growing demand for AWS IoT solutions and the vital role of consulting firms in planning and executing AWS deployments.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 50 providers across six quadrants: AWS Managed Services, AWS SAP Workloads, AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Services, AWS Migration Services and AWS Consulting Services.

The report names Accenture and Capgemini as Leaders in all six quadrants. It names Atos as a Leader in five quadrants and DXC Technology, TCS, T-Systems and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each. Claranet, Cognizant, Rackspace Technology and tecRacer are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Computacenter, HCLTech, IBM and Materna are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. AllCloud, Deloitte, Lemongrass, NTT DATA, Reply and Syntax Systems are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HCLTech, kreuzwerker, LTI, PwC and TCS are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from kreuzwerker and T-Systems.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

