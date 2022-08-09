Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 15:10:00

 ClearOne, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

"Our core audio conferencing products which include mixers and BMA Ceiling Tile-based solutions posted impressive year over year revenue growth in Q2. Our revenue performance was constrained due to our inability to fully meet the demands of our channel as we continue to fight the raw material shortages caused by the unprecedented global supply chain crisis that hasn't spared our industry," said Derek Graham, ClearOne's Interim CEO.

"We are fully prepared for the current challenges faced by ClearOne and will prioritize returning ClearOne back to profitability, energizing our employees to tap into their full potential, and re-establishing ClearOne as a premium brand in our industry and channels," Graham added.

Recent Highlights

  • On May 25, 2022, ClearOne Board of Directors announced Derek Graham as the Interim CEO, replacing Zee Hakimoglu.
  • On May 27, 2022, the U.S. District Court of the District of Delaware dismissed Shure’s tort claims with prejudice. Shure dropped these claims on the eve of the trial that happened in November 2021, in which ClearOne prevailed over Shure's infringement claims. ClearOne argued that the dismissal of Shure's tort claims should be with prejudice but Shure wanted the dismissal to be without prejudice – in other words, Shure wanted to preserve the ability to re-assert the claims later. The court ruled in ClearOne's favor. Our motion seeking fees is still pending with the Court.

Financial Summary

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles those to GAAP measures in the attached tables.

  • Revenue in 2022-Q2 was $7.4 million, compared to $7.7 million in 2021-Q2 and $7.5 million in 2022-Q1. The decrease in year-over-year revenue was primarily due to a 31% decline in video products and a 3% decline in microphones, which were partially offset by a 6% increase in audio conferencing. The increase in revenue from core audio conferencing products continued to be driven by solutions incorporating our BMA-CT and BMA 360 beamforming microphone array ceiling tiles and professional audio mixers. Despite this year-over-year revenue growth in core audio conferencing products, revenue from our audio conferencing products and microphones remain far below levels achieved prior to infringement of our strategic patents.

  • GAAP gross profit in 2022-Q2 was $2.8 million compared to $3.4 million in 2021-Q2 and $2.8 million in 2022-Q1. GAAP gross profit margin was 38.1% in 2022-Q2, compared to 44.3% in 2021-Q2 and 37.3% in 2022-Q1. The gross profit margin was negatively impacted due to increase in material costs due to continuing supply chain constraints, which were partially offset by reduced freight and tariff costs and a decrease in inventory obsolescence costs in 2022-Q2

    Operating expenses in 2022-Q2 were $4.5 million, compared to $4.9 million in 2021-Q2 and $4.7 million in 2022-Q1. Non-GAAP operating expenses in 2022-Q2 were $3.7 million, compared to $4.3 million in 2021-Q2 and $4.0 million in 2022-Q1. The year over year decrease in Non-GAAP operating expenses was mainly due to reduction in employee related expenses and consultant expenses caused by a decrease in headcount.

  • GAAP net loss in 2022-Q2 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.08 per share, in 2021-Q2 and net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.08 per share, in 2022-Q1. The decrease in net loss was mainly due to the recognition of $1.5 million in gain from the forgiveness of CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program Loan.

  • Non-GAAP net loss in 2022-Q2 was $1.1 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per share, in 2021-Q2 and net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.05 per share, in 2022-Q1.

($ in 000, except per share)

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change in %
Favorable/(Adverse)

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change in %
Favorable/(Adverse)

 

GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

7,375

 

 

$

7,735

 

 

(5

)

$

14,920

 

 

$

14,773

 

$

1

 

Gross profit

 

2,807

 

 

 

3,424

 

 

(18

)

 

5,623

 

 

 

6,427

 

 

(13

)

Operating expenses

 

4,456

 

 

 

4,910

 

 

9

 

9,125

 

 

 

9,437

 

 

3

 

Operating loss

 

(1,649

)

 

 

(1,486

)

 

(11

)

 

(3,502

)

 

 

(3,010

)

 

(16

)

Net loss

 

(257

)

 

 

(1,586

)

 

84

 

(2,224

)

 

 

(3,241

)

 

31

 

Diluted loss per share

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.08

)

 

88

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

(0.17

)

 

47

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

2,809

 

 

$

3,426

 

 

(18

)

$

5,627

 

 

$

6,432

 

$

(13

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

 

3,746

 

 

4,336

 

 

14

 

 

7,712

 

 

 

8,324

 

 

(7

)

Non-GAAP operating loss

 

(937

)

 

 

(910

)

 

(3

)

 

(2,085

)

 

 

(1,892

)

 

(10

)

Non-GAAP net loss

 

(1,073

)

 

 

(1,010

)

 

(6

)

 

(2,335

)

 

 

(2,123

)

 

(10

)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

 

(892

)

 

 

(802

)

 

(11

)

 

(1,961

)

 

 

(1,688

)

 

(16

)

Non-GAAP loss per share (diluted)

 

(0.04

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

20

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

(0.11

)

 

14

 

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $1.2 million, compared to $4.1 million as of December 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the Company carried $2.3 million in debt on account of senior convertible notes issued in December 2019.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, ClearOne uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating income (loss), net income (loss), adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and net income (loss) per share, which are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses we believe appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our past financial performance from period to period and also our prospects for the future. These adjustments to our current period GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of ClearOne’s underlying operational results and trends and our marketplace performance. The non-GAAP results are an indication of our baseline performance before certain gains, losses, or other charges that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. In addition, these adjusted non-GAAP results are among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for our planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross profit, operating income (loss), net income (loss), income (loss) per share or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Other companies, including companies in ClearOne’s industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than ClearOne does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. A detailed reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with this release below.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking” statements that are based on present circumstances and on ClearOne’s predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations and forecasts of future growth and value and the possible outcomes of litigation, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and ClearOne assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K”) filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and all of the Company’s other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings”).

In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-Q, including the footnotes thereto, as well as the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "10-K”), the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-Q, the 10-K and the Public Filings.

CLEARONE, INC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except par value)

 

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,203

 

 

$

1,071

 

Marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

1,790

 

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $326 and $326, respectively

 

 

4,112

 

 

 

4,991

 

Inventories, net

 

 

9,858

 

 

 

10,033

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

7,535

 

 

 

7,535

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

2,924

 

 

 

4,021

 

Total current assets

 

 

25,632

 

 

 

29,441

 

Long-term marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

1,220

 

Long-term inventories, net

 

 

2,985

 

 

 

3,567

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

614

 

 

 

744

 

Operating lease - right of use assets, net

 

 

1,237

 

 

 

1,537

 

Intangibles, net

 

 

24,289

 

 

 

25,086

 

Other assets

 

 

4,592

 

 

 

4,597

 

Total assets

 

$

59,349

 

 

$

66,192

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,047

 

 

$

5,388

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

2,570

 

 

 

2,549

 

Deferred product revenue

 

 

43

 

 

 

54

 

Short-term debt

 

 

810

 

 

 

3,481

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

5,470

 

 

 

11,472

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

1,184

 

 

 

1,535

 

Operating lease liability, net of current

 

 

717

 

 

 

1,026

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

655

 

 

 

655

 

Total liabilities

 

 

8,026

 

 

 

14,688

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 23,952,555 and 22,410,126 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

24

 

 

 

22

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

74,861

 

 

 

72,795

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(266

)

 

 

(241

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(23,296

)

 

 

(21,072

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

51,323

 

 

 

51,504

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

59,349

 

 

$

66,192

 

CLEARONE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share values)

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

$

7,375

 

 

$

7,735

 

 

$

14,920

 

 

$

14,773

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

4,568

 

 

 

4,311

 

 

 

9,297

 

 

 

8,346

 

Gross profit

 

 

2,807

 

 

 

3,424

 

 

 

5,623

 

 

 

6,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

1,562

 

 

 

1,755

 

 

 

3,122

 

 

 

3,328

 

Research and product development

 

 

1,177

 

 

 

1,487

 

 

 

2,530

 

 

 

2,761

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,717

 

 

 

1,668

 

 

 

3,473

 

 

 

3,348

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

4,456

 

 

 

4,910

 

 

 

9,125

 

 

 

9,437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

 

(1,649

)

 

 

(1,486

)

 

 

(3,502

)

 

 

(3,010

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(94

)

 

 

(107

)

 

 

(195

)

 

 

(219

)

Other income, net

 

 

1,505

 

 

15

 

 

1,508

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(238

)

 

 

(1,578

)

 

 

(2,189

)

 

 

(3,219

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

19

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(257

)

 

$

(1,586

)

 

$

(2,224

)

 

 

(3,241

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

23,948,631

 

 

 

18,775,817

 

 

 

23,923,110

 

 

 

18,775,795

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

23,948,631

 

 

 

18,775,817

 

 

 

23,923,110

 

 

 

18,775,795

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic loss per share

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.17

)

Diluted loss per share

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(257

)

 

 

(1,586

)

 

 

(2,224

)

 

 

(3,241

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax

 

 

26

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(5

)

Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(22

)

Comprehensive loss

 

 

(243

)

 

 

(1,599

)

 

 

(2,249

)

 

 

(3,268

)

CLEARONE, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands, except per share values)

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

2,807

 

 

$

3,424

 

 

$

5,623

 

 

$

6,427

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

2,809

 

 

$

3,426

 

 

$

5,627

 

 

$

6,432

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating loss

 

$

(1,649

)

 

$

(1,486

)

 

$

(3,502

)

 

 

(3,010

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

30

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

64

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

682

 

 

 

543

 

 

 

1,352

 

 

 

1,054

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

 

$

(937

)

 

$

(910

)

 

$

(2,085

)

 

$

(1,892

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(257

)

 

$

(1,586

)

 

$

(2,224

)

 

 

(3,241

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

30

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

64

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

682

 

 

 

543

 

 

 

1,352

 

 

 

1,054

 

CARES Act PPP loan forgiveness

 

 

(1,528

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,528

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

 

$

(1,073

)

 

$

(1,010

)

 

$

(2,335

)

 

$

(2,123

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(257

)

 

$

(1,586

)

 

$

(2,224

)

 

$

(3,241

)

Number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share (diluted)

 

 

23,948,631

 

 

 

18,775,817

 

 

 

23,923,110

 

 

 

18,775,795

 

GAAP loss per share (diluted)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.17

)

Non-GAAP net loss

 

$

(1,073

)

 

$

(1,010

)

 

$

(2,335

)

 

$

(2,123

)

Number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP loss per share (diluted)

 

 

23,948,631

 

 

 

18,775,817

 

 

 

23,923,110

 

 

 

18,775,795

 

Non-GAAP loss per share (diluted)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

(0.11

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(257

)

 

$

(1,586

)

 

$

(2,224

)

 

$

(3,241

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

30

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

64

 

Depreciation

 

 

68

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

144

 

 

 

194

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

682

 

 

 

543

 

 

 

1,352

 

 

 

1,054

 

Interest expense

 

 

94

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

219

 

CARES Act PPP loan forgiveness

 

 

(1,528

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,528

)

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

19

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

22

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(892

)

 

$

(802

)

 

$

(1,961

)

 

$

(1,688

)

 

