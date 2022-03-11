 Columbia Care Celebrates Third Dispensary Opening in West Virginia

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today that its newest dispensary in West Virginia, located at 603 3rd Avenue in St. Albans, is now open. Cannabist St. Albans is the third of five dispensaries in West Virginia that Columbia Care will open this year.

In anticipation of today’s grand opening celebration, the local team partnered with registered physicians of Releaf Specialists to help new patients apply for medical cards. For those who were unable to attend, staff directed them to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website which offers a list of registered telehealth providers.

"The last few weeks have been incredible – meeting all of our new patients in Williamstown, Beckley and now St. Albans. We are so proud to be a part of these communities and grateful to our patients for putting their trust in us. Thank you to the West Virginia Office of Cannabis Management and our community leaders for their continued support of our efforts to help improve access to the highest quality medical cannabis across the state,” said Andrew Bayly, Director of Operations – Midwest, Columbia Care.

Cannabist St. Albans began sales on Wednesday, March 9, with a variety of flower options, and all three dispensaries will introduce vape products in the coming weeks. Patients will also be able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.

Columbia Care officially opened its first West Virginia store in Williamstown on February 3 and its Beckley store on February 18. Cannabist Morgantown will open in the coming weeks and the fifth location will follow later in 2022. In addition to opening its Cannabist locations, the Company has also begun third party wholesale distribution across the state.

For more information on the Company’s West Virginia locations, visit www.gocannabist.com/wv.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

