Today, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) announced it has named T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) as its preferred mobility partner, uniting America’s most awarded airline with America’s most awarded 5G network. Over the span of this long-term agreement, Delta will move more than 60,000 lines to T-Mobile and deploy a T-Mobile 5G hybrid network at their Atlanta headquarters to strengthen operational efficiency and enhance customer service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240414675948/en/

Delta Air Lines Selects T-Mobile as Preferred Mobility Partner (Photo: Business Wire)

Delta is consistently recognized for excellence in everything from customer experience to operational performance. It’s all because Delta continually pushes the limits to enhance the travel experience for its millions of customers. By leveraging the nation’s largest, fastest 5G network, Delta aims to improve operations across nearly every part of the journey — from check-in and boarding to departure, arrival, baggage handling and beyond.

"Connecting the world also means harnessing world-class connectivity,” said Ranjan Goswami, SVP of Customer Experience Design, Delta Air Lines. "Our collaboration with T-Mobile is unlocking how we serve customers at each step of their journey and ensuring our people have all the information they need at their fingertips to deliver the elevated and welcoming experiences Delta is known for.”

Through this partnership, Delta will accelerate its efforts to enhance connectivity across several of its frontline teams using 5G smartphones, tablets and ruggedized devices — ultimately taking the customer experience to higher altitudes.

Many of Delta’s flight attendants, airport customer service agents and ground crews will use superfast 5G speeds to facilitate above-wing and below-wing activities such as pre-flight and post-flight procedures, aircraft servicing, catering, baggage handling, maintenance and more.

will use superfast 5G speeds to facilitate above-wing and below-wing activities such as pre-flight and post-flight procedures, aircraft servicing, catering, baggage handling, maintenance and more. Once implemented, pilots will experience improved connectivity to existing digital tools and resources globally, such as electronic flight bags containing weather information and dispatch services.

will experience improved connectivity to existing digital tools and resources globally, such as electronic flight bags containing weather information and dispatch services. Delta Sky Club ambassadors will gain advantages from 5G connectivity and communications with above-wing staff for better service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, a dedicated 5G hybrid network from T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions will boost Ultra Capacity 5G performance for corporate employees at Delta’s headquarters in Atlanta. This will offer comprehensive 5G coverage indoors and outdoors to support fast and reliable connectivity vital for operations across the entire Delta campus, including hangars and technical operations.

"Delta and T-Mobile have a lot in common. We’re both passionate about connecting people and places and delivering exceptional customer experiences along the way,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "As the leading 5G network in 20 of the nation's busiest airports, we're eager to put our solutions to work for the benefit of Delta customers and employees."

To learn more about T-Mobile’s award-winning 5G coverage and how it can help your business go further, visit: www.t-mobile.com/now.

For more information about Delta’s award-winning service, click: https://news.delta.com/delta-americas-most-awarded-airline.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

About Delta

No one better connects the world. Through the warmth and service of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) people and the power of innovation, Delta never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer. 100,000 Delta people lead the way in delivering a world-class customer experience on over 4,000 daily flights to more than 280 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other. Delta served more than 190 million customers in 2023 – safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was again recognized as North America's most on-time airline. We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and respected across every point of their journey with us.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240414675948/en/