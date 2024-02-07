 Expro Group Holdings N.V. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) ("Expro” or the "Company”) will hold a conference call on February 21, 2024 to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. Central Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A press release regarding the results will be issued before the market opens on February 21 and the press release, together with associated presentation slides, will be posted to the investor relations section of the Expro website in advance of the conference call.

We encourage those who plan to dial-in to the conference to pre-register: Pre-Registration Link. Callers who pre-register will be given a dial-in number and unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

Participants may also join the conference call by dialing:

US: +1 833 470 1428

International: +1 929 526 1599

Access code: 108879

To listen via live webcast, please visit the investor section of www.expro.com.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor section of the Company’s website approximately 3 hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for a period of two weeks.

To access the audio replay telephonically:

Dial-In: US 1 866 813 9403 or 1 929 458 6194

Access ID: 849637

Start Date: February 21, 2024, 4:00 p.m. CT

End Date: March 6, 2024, 10:59 p.m. CT

ABOUT EXPRO

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 8,000 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter: @ExproGroup and LinkedIn: @Expro.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207673516/en/