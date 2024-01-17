 ISG to Publish Reports Assessing Providers of Software Defined Network Solutions and Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers offering a range of enterprise networking and SDN services.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive series of ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services, scheduled to be released in June 2024. Four geographically focused reports will cover providers with offerings including managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services, SDN transformation services (consulting and implementation), edge technologies and services (including private 5G) and SASE.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The study scrutinizes providers of a wide range of technologies and services, including managed SD-WAN for enterprises, edge technologies and services such as IoT, universal/virtual customer premises equipment (u/vCPE), and software-defined local area network (SD-LAN), including private mobile network delivery via 4G/5G and SASE.

"ISG Research provides solid support for decision-making to help user organizations evaluate SDN providers’ services and performance,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Our clear and definitive evaluations of service providers and equipment suppliers offer buyers the most thorough analysis of the evolving SDN market available.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 140 providers of SDN-related services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the typical SDN-related services enterprises are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Managed SD-WAN Services , evaluating providers of enterprise SD-WAN, including hybrid MPLS/IP WAN, that deliver managed solutions and services managed entirely by the service provider. These may include associated services, such as fixed or mobile infrastructure, for new installations, replacements, upgrades and hybrid cloud pathway installations.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global SDN market and examine products and services available in Germany, the U.K., the U.S., and APAC (excluding Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China while including Australia/New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines). ISG analysts Kenn Walters (Germany, U.S.) and Yash Jethani (APAC and U.K.) will serve as the author of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as SDN providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,400 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

