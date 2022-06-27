 Keysight’s Battery Test Solution Accelerates Scania’s Heavy Transport Electrification

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Scania has chosen Keysight’s Scienlab Battery Test Solutions for its new state-of-the-art battery laboratory at its research and development facilities in Södertälje, Sweden.

Scania, part of the Volkswagen Group, is one of the world’s top manufacturers for buses and trucks and is driving the shift to e-mobility for commercial vehicles while pursuing a long-term strategy to achieve the company goals for innovation and sustainability. The new 1,000-square-meter laboratory includes three 250-square-meter test halls for battery cells, modules and packs. The main focus is on battery performance and lifespan evaluation in various climatic conditions from -40°C to 70°C.

Keysight provided a customized turnkey battery laboratory solution including the full range of the company’s Scienlab Battery Test Systems for cells, modules and packs, coupled with a comprehensive safety concept while realizing the installation at the customer’s site. In addition to Keysight’s Energy Storage Discover Software for test and control, Scania leveraged Keysight’s PathWave Lab Operations for Battery Test, an integrated, web-based lab management platform that optimizes workflow, test throughput and data management. This solution enables Scania to optimize planning and coordination of its battery laboratory by managing all resources, including lab personnel, test systems and devices under test (DUTs).

"The need for relevant skills and knowledge in battery usage and lifecycle optimization is more important than ever before. Here in the lab, we have the prerequisites to perform our very best in this area,” said Håkan Örnhed, Head of Test Cell Operation Battery and E-components at Scania. "We see an increasing need to intensify battery testing and tailored deployment. Keysight’s experience and expertise in battery testing has resulted in a solution that meets our requirements, which made them the perfect choice to realize this crucial project,” Örnhed continued.

The new battery laboratory complements a smaller facility with a climatic chamber for battery pack testing, that is extremely flexible because it is basically "outdoors.” With this lab, Scania can test the performance of battery packs on operational electric trucks and buses without removing batteries. Vehicles are parked close to the lab and connected to the testing equipment, or the powertrain can be tested in a huge climate chamber instead of running real-life winter tests outdoors. Furthermore, Scania’s engineers examine the best operational conditions for the battery, considering things such as temperature setpoint, state of charge window and charging power profile for tailored utilization in optimizing battery life and customer needs.

"Our goal is to provide comprehensive test solutions that help our customers accelerate and improve their development activities. We are extremely proud that we could support Scania in their aspiration to secure a market leadership position for commercial EV vehicles,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. "Our collaborative approach with Scania was to challenge the state-of-the-art, which enabled us to gain insights from a world-leading transportation manufacturer who strives to discover new edges of e-mobility use-cases and technologies."

About Scania AB

Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2021, we delivered 85,930 trucks, 4,436 buses as well as 11,786 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 146 billion, of which over 20 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 54,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

