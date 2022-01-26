 REV Recreation Group Reports Its Most Successful Florida RV Supershow

REV Recreation Group announces its most successful show results at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow. From January 19th to 23rd, customers were able to order and purchase new Class A, Class B, Super C and towable units from the American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, Holiday Rambler®, Renegade RV™, Midwest Automotive Designs™, and Lance® brands. REV Recreation Group dealers showcased over 70 models on nearly 80,000 square feet of display space at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

The show enjoyed an amazing turnout with Florida RV Trade Association Executive Director Dave Kelly announcing a record opening day attendance of more than 20,000 people.

"In recent years, the Florida RV SuperShow has served as a great kick off to the new calendar year,” said Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Group. "We are delighted with the show results and are thankful to our loyal customers who upgraded to a new RV within our family of brands. We also welcome all of our first-time buyers and hope they will become long-time customers.”

Renegade RV™

With a record number of sales at Tampa, Renegade eclipsed past show results with sales of its luxury Super C 2022 XL, Explorer, Verona®, Valencia®, and Vienna® models. The all-new Vienna 25VTBN received the most attention with many customers commenting it is the best twin bed model they had seen.

Lance® Camper

Lance Camper had a smaller display than previous years with eight Travel Trailers and eight Truck Campers; yet sold more than any of the past 10 years at the show. Customers included many first-time buyers and the team noted interest was undeterred with longer than normal lead times for delivery.

Fleetwood RV®, Holiday Rambler® and American Coach®

Over 100 units sold across the three brands which sets a record over past shows. The Fleetwood Bounder® was the most popular Class A Gas model, and the Discovery® LXE received the most attention as the Class A Diesel. Customers appreciated the innovation in the new models, especially the island floorplans and the Adap-table™ Dinette.

Midwest Automotive Designs™

Nearly selling out of inventory of the Class B 2022 models, the award-winning Class B Gas Ford Patriot® 148 was a show hit, not only amongst consumers, but also with multiple dealers. Setting the RV apart is its Eco-Freedom Package where owners have 600-amp service from a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery power system that ensures the coach can run for up to eight hours without tapping into generator power.

About REV Recreation Group

REV Recreation Group includes subsidiaries of REV Group, Inc. that manufacture a diverse range of recreational vehicles as well as molded fiberglass and lamination. In addition to a genuine parts online warehouse, the segment operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers. From Lancaster, California to Bristol, Indiana, REV Recreation Group companies span the United States and produce Class B custom sprinter vans, high-end Class C/Super C motorhomes, luxury Class A motor coaches, travel trailers and truck campers. With one of the industry’s best and longest-standing distribution networks, the segment boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach® and Fleetwood RV®.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

