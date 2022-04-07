|
07.04.2022 12:10:00
SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), "SemiLEDs” or the "Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended February 28, 2022.
Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to $2.2 million, compared to $1.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased to $172 thousand, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $518 thousand, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to 24%, compared to 14% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 improved to negative 17%, compared to negative 67% for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $3.7 million at February 28, 2022, compared to $4.1 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
We are unable to forecast revenue for the third quarter ending May 31, 2022 at this time given the continuing uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the Company.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
November 30 ,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
3,712
|
|
|
$
|
4,082
|
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Accounts receivable (including related parties), net
|
|
|
1,437
|
|
|
|
811
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
4,331
|
|
|
|
4,252
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
9,830
|
|
|
|
9,540
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
4,812
|
|
|
|
5,036
|
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
|
|
1,744
|
|
|
|
1,597
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
|
1,010
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
164
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
17,671
|
|
|
$
|
17,469
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
5,113
|
|
|
$
|
5,113
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
997
|
|
|
|
757
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
2,436
|
|
|
|
2,575
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
|
841
|
|
Other payable to related parties
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
9,603
|
|
|
|
9,368
|
|
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
|
|
|
2,285
|
|
|
|
2,434
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|
|
|
1,603
|
|
|
|
1,515
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
13,491
|
|
|
|
13,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
182,452
|
|
|
|
182,298
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
3,578
|
|
|
|
3,552
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(181,901
|
)
|
|
|
(181,729
|
)
|
Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity
|
|
|
4,129
|
|
|
|
4,121
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
4,180
|
|
|
|
4,152
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
$
|
17,671
|
|
|
$
|
17,469
|
|
SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
February 28,
|
|
|
November 30,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Revenues, net
|
|
$
|
2,176
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,465
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
1,653
|
|
|
|
|
1,262
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
|
|
777
|
|
|
Gain on disposals of long-lived assets, net
|
|
|
(139
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
902
|
|
|
|
|
1,181
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(379
|
)
|
|
|
(978
|
)
|
|
Other income (expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses, net
|
|
|
(92
|
)
|
|
|
(91
|
)
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
|
566
|
|
|
Foreign currency transaction loss, net
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
Total other income, net
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(152
|
)
|
|
|
(525
|
)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(152
|
)
|
|
|
(525
|
)
|
|
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders
|
|
$
|
(172
|
)
|
|
$
|
(518
|
)
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
4,490
|
|
|
|
|
4,460
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005443/en/
