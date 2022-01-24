¡Yo Quiero! Brands introduces a new Mexican - style street corn Elote Dip to their portfolio of delicious dips

RHOME, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ¡Yo Quiero!, a Texas based company specializing in avocado, guacamole and dip products, is launching their new line of Elote Corn Dips, just in time for the Big Game! This Mexican-style street corn dip is made with whole kernel corn, peppers and authentic, Mexican cotija cheese. ¡Yo Quiero!, continues to innovate and grow the number of mouth-watering dips in their Ultimate Dip Destination at retail. The Elote dip is made in small batches with no artificial colors or flavors, it's vegetarian, gluten free and made with real cheese. This top-quality dip is the perfect addition to the already premium line-up of dips offered by ¡Yo Quiero!

"Elote corn dips are a great line extension within our portfolio. Mexican street corn is very popular, and we've taken the work out of making it and put all the delicious ingredients into one container for consumers to open and enjoy. It can be served warm or cold, with chips or as a side," says Jay Alley, part owner and VP of Sales for ¡Yo Quiero! "As consumers look for new and delicious dips for the Big Game, we know they will love our new Elote corn dip."

¡Yo Quiero!'s Elote corn dip has 2 heat levels; Mild for those who like little spice and Medium, which has the perfect kick of jalapeno. And, for those that like their corn dip warm, ¡Yo Quiero!'s Elote dip comes in a heat & eat container. "We provide an easy, convenient Elote corn dip for those that love the flavor without all of the work," says Alley. "The crunch of the corn, mixed with the right amount of cotija cheese and spices, creates an addicting dip that consumers will crave!"

About

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates the Ultimate Dip Destination by providing delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Elote, Guacamole, Mashed Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Queso and Salsa can be viewed here. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit yoquierobrands.com.

SOURCE Fresh Innovations, LLC