£4 Dominos and £5 KFC: health fears as fast food lunch becomes ‘workplace appropriate’

Low-price deals in UK mean consumers are eating less-nourishing food more frequently, say expertsOffice workers looking for a cheap, healthy lunch on the high street might struggle. With inflation pushing up prices, a sandwich, snack and drink at popular coffee chains can now cost upwards of £10, while even the average supermarket meal deal has risen by more than 21% in price since before the pandemic.But now fast-food chains have moved to fill the gap in the market. In March, KFC introduced a new lunch deal for £5.49, offering a fried chicken wrap with a drink and side – either crisps or a cookie – and available from Monday to Friday until 3pm. "KFC is now workplace appropriate, for when finger lickin' is not," the chain said in its promotional material.