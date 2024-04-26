Åsa Vilsson new CFO at Elanders

Åsa Vilsson has been appointed as the new CFO of Elanders. She most recently served as Vice President of Group Finance at Elanders and has been acting CFO since February 2024. Åsa will enter the role as CFO and member of Elanders’ Group Management today, April 26, 2024.

Åsa has a broad background in accounting and a master’s degree in business and economics from Jönköping International Business School. I am very pleased that Åsa has chosen to accept the role as CFO and that we can fill such an important function internally, says Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO.

Åsa Vilsson succeeds Andréas Wikner, who is leaving Elanders due to family reasons. Andréas assumed the role of CFO in 2010 and has since had a significant role in the development of Elanders. Andréas has contributed with his solid expertise and has been a huge asset to the company. Andréas has been a much appreciated colleague and I would like to express my sincere thanks to Andréas for the important work he has done during his years at Elanders, says Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO.

