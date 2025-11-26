Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
|
26.11.2025 14:15:15
Ørsted and ESB joint venture secures the provisional rights to develop the Tonn Nua site in Irish offshore wind auction
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
26.11.2025 14:15:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Today, the Irish Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment has provisionally awarded the joint venture, formed by ESB and Ørsted, the rights to develop the Tonn Nua site which is off the coast of County Waterford and spans 306 km2.
Tonn Nua has been designated by the Irish government as the only site for bidders under the Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS) Tonn Nua, Ireland’s second offshore wind auction. The auction offers a partially indexed 20-year contract for difference (CfD), and the right to apply for a seabed lease and grid connection for the winning bidder. The contract for difference is to support the development of a 900 MW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm for the Tonn Nua site.
The Tonn Nua site is in an early phase of development. The project now needs to be assessed, matured and successfully pass all gates in the JV’s stage-gate process, including meeting the value creation criteria. Final investment decision is expected around 2031 and first power in the mid-2030s.
Alana Kühne, Head of Region Europe Development at Ørsted, said:
Jim Dollard, Executive Director for Generation & Trading at ESB, commented:
The Tonn Nua project
ORESS Tonn Nua is Ireland’s second support regime for offshore renewable energy development, and the first offshore wind auction under the new state-led planning regime.
The next step for the project is to seek a Maritime Area Consent and Marine Usage Licence from the Irish Maritime Area Regulatory Authority in order to commence surveying and assessment ahead of submitting a planning application for the development.
About the CfD
Ireland’s transmission system operator (TSO) EirGrid will build the transmission assets (offshore and onshore substations and export cables). The Tonn Nua Offshore Wind Farm must be operational by the longstop date of 1 January 2037 under the CfD terms and conditions.
About the joint venture
|
