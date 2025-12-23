Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
|
23.12.2025 14:30:15
Ørsted brings in Cathay as investor in Greater Changhua 2 Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
23.12.2025 14:30:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Ørsted has signed an agreement with Cathay Life Insurance, the leading life insurance company in Taiwan, and its affiliate Cathay Power (together ’Cathay‘), under which Cathay will acquire a 55% ownership stake of Ørsted’s 632MW Greater Changhua 2 Offshore Wind Farm.
Located approximately 50–60km off the coast of Changhua County, the Greater Changhua2 site comprises Greater Changhua2a (295 MW), which is operational, and Greater Changhua2b (337MW), which Ørsted is currently constructing, with commissioning expected in Q3 2026. Under the agreement, Ørsted will provide long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) services from its O&M hub at the Port of Taichung.
The total value of the transaction for the 55% equity stake is approximately DKK5 billion (approx. TWD25 billion) and takes into consideration the existing project financing arrangements. The closing of the transaction is planned to occur simultaneously with the project reaching commercial operations, which is expected in Q32026. In July 2025, Ørsted reached financial close on a project financing package of approx. DKK20 billion for the entire project.
The transaction marks another significant milestone in Ørsted’s partnership and divestment programme and further solidifies the company’s capital structure, which is one of Ørsted’s four strategic priorities. With this agreement, Ørsted has signed divestments with proceeds totalling around DKK33 billion during 2025, bringing the company close to achieving its target of securing proceeds of more than DKK35 billion through its partnership and divestment programme in 2025 and 2026.
Trond Westlie, Chief Financial Officer of Ørsted, says:
Andrew Liu, President of Cathay Life Insurance, says:
Per Mejnert Kristensen, Senior Vice President and CEO of Region APAC at Ørsted, says:
|
