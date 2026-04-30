Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
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30.04.2026 18:41:55
Ørsted completes divestment of its European onshore business
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Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
30.4.2026 18:41:36 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Further to the announcement issued on 3 February 2026, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of its European onshore business to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|LEI Code:
|W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
|Sequence No.:
|426010
|EQS News ID:
|2319692
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Orsted
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30.04.26
|Ørsted completes divestment of its European onshore business (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26
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|
21.04.26
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09.04.26
|Resolutions of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S (EQS Group)
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01.04.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Orsted auf 'Equal Weight' und Ziel auf 160 Kronen (dpa-AFX)
|
17.03.26
|Notice of the 2026 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|Employees elected as board members to the Board of Directors of Ørsted A/S (EQS Group)
|
03.03.26
|Notification of managers’ transactions (EQS Group)
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|Orsted Buy
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|Orsted Hold
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|Orsted Buy
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|01.04.26
|Orsted Equal Weight
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|30.03.26
|Orsted Buy
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|19.01.26
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.26
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.04.26
|Orsted Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.26
|Orsted Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|13.10.25
|Orsted Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.25
|Orsted Buy
|UBS AG
|28.08.25
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|11.08.25
|Orsted Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.04.26
|Orsted Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.26
|Orsted Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.26
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.12.25
|Orsted Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.09.25
|Orsted Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Orsted
|22,52
|2,32%