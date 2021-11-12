12.11.2021 11:00:26

Ørsted signs EUR 175 million loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank

Ørsted A/S (ORHE)
Ørsted signs EUR 175 million loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank

12-Nov-2021 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12.11.2021 11:00:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Today, Ørsted has signed a EUR 175 million 8-year loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) for the purpose of co-financing its investment in the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands.

Together with the loan agreement closed with the European Investment Bank on 6 September 2021, the intended long-term financing of Ørsted's investment in the Borssele 1 & 2 project is now complete. 

The 752 MW Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm delivered first power to the Dutch grid in April 2020 and was fully commissioned in December 2020. In May 2021, Ørsted completed a 50 % divestment of the Borssele 1 & 2 project to Norges Bank Investment Management. 

'Ørsted has a long-standing relationship with NIB, and we're delighted with this opportunity to further strengthen our cooperation and with the strong support provided by NIB for our investment in the offshore wind farm Borssele 1 & 2, where we're again joining forces in support of the green agenda,' says Marianne Wiinholt, CFO at Ørsted.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations
Tom Christiansen
+ 45 99 55 60 17
tomlc@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96
ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted A/S

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,672 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachments


News Source: Ritzau
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: ORHE
Sequence No.: 126644
EQS News ID: 1248599

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248599&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orstedmehr Analysen

10.11.21 Orsted Neutral UBS AG
04.11.21 Orsted Neutral UBS AG
04.11.21 Orsted Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.11.21 Orsted Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.11.21 Orsted Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Orsted 118,95 0,00% Orsted

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fährt Verluste ein -- DAX pendelt nach Vortagesrekord um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Beim ATX geht es im Freitagshandel abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex lässt es nach dem Vortagesrekord ruhiger angehen. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen