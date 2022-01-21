|
21.01.2022 09:11:09
Ørsted signs MoUs with leading Korean utilities and takes important step in the development of Incheon offshore wind project
|
Ørsted A/S (ORHE)
21.1.2022 09:10:48 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Ørsted has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Korean state-owned utilities Korea Southern Power (KOSPO) and Korea Midland Power (KOMIPO) for the development of the 1.6 GW Incheon offshore wind project.
The MoU signing events were held as virtual meetings and attended by senior management representatives including Ho-Bin Kim, President of KOMIPO, Seung-Woo Lee, President of KOSPO, Martin Neubert, Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy Group CEO of Ørsted, and Seung-Ho Choe, country manager for Ørsted in Korea.
The total investment for the Incheon offshore wind project is multi-trillion won, and the large-scale investment related to the Korean Green New Deal will lead to various positive ripple effects, such as the creation of a construction base, supply of equipment, and job creation, which are expected to revitalise the Incheon economy.
The Incheon offshore wind project will provide clean energy to 1.3 million Korean households and reduce carbon emissions by almost 4 million metric tons per year, thus making significant contributions to supporting Korea in achieving its green energy transition and its target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.
Collaboration towards a carbon neutral Korea
Martin Neubert, Deputy Group CEO of Ørsted, says: 'The MoUs with KOSPO and KOMIPO, two leading Korean utilities who could be the future off-takers of Renewable Energy Certificates from the Incheon offshore wind farm, takes us an important step closer towards developing this flagship project. We are confident that by leveraging our more than 30 years of global experience as well as the know-how and local expertise of our partners, we will adapt to the Korean market and create local benefits, economic opportunities, and make a significant contribution by supporting Korea in achieving its ambitious 12 GW offshore wind target.'
Seung-Woo Lee, President of KOSPO, said: "The MoU with Ørsted, the world's leading company in the offshore wind industry, will be of great help to our company's expansion of the new and renewable energy business. I expect that it will not only help achieving the government's energy transition goal, but also speed up Korea's large-scale offshore wind power development."
A KOMIPO official said: "We will cooperate with Ørsted to actively respond to the carbon neutrality and energy transition challenge through the exchange of offshore wind power O&M technology and collaboration in domestic and overseas renewable energy projects."
Ørsted, KOSPO and KOMIPO plan to locate the Incheon offshore wind project more than 70 km from the Incheon coastline to strive for a win-win cooperation with local residents and fishermen in Incheon and to minimise impact on the environment and fishing waters. Through these agreements, the two utilities plan to fulfil their social responsibility by applying a business model that works both for local residents and the environment.
News Source: Ritzau
|
