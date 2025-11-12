Orsted Aktie
Ørsted's financial calendar 2026
|
Ørsted A/S
12.11.2025 12:27:42 CET | Ørsted A/S | Financial Calendar
Ørsted has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the annual general meeting:
6 February 2026: Annual report 2025
25 February 2026: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the annual general meeting
9 April 2026: Annual general meeting
6 May 2026: Interim report for the first quarter of 2026
13 August 2026: Interim report for the first half-year of 2026
5 November 2026: Interim report for the first nine months of 2026
Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 CET on the days referred to.
