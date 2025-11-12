Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Ørsted’s financial calendar 2026



12-Nov-2025 / 12:27 CET/CEST





12.11.2025 12:27:42 CET | Ørsted A/S | Financial Calendar

Ørsted has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the annual general meeting:

6 February 2026: Annual report 2025

25 February 2026: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the annual general meeting

9 April 2026: Annual general meeting

6 May 2026: Interim report for the first quarter of 2026

13 August 2026: Interim report for the first half-year of 2026

5 November 2026: Interim report for the first nine months of 2026

Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 CET on the days referred to.

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations

Michael Korsgaard

Tel.: +45 99 55 95 52

mikon@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Valdemar Hoegh Andersen

Tel.: +45 99 55 56 71

Ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Attachments

News Source: Ørsted A/S