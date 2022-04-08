|
08.04.2022 13:23:07
Šiauliai Regional Court dismissed a civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipeda Regional Prosecutor's Office in a civil case regarding the shares of AB Klaipedos nafta granted to employees
AB "Klaipedos nafta” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that today Šiauliai Regional Court issued a decision in a civil case No. e2-220-883/2022 dismissing a civil claim of the prosecutor of the Klaipeda Regional Prosecutor's Office in defence of the public interest concerning the annulment of the decisions of the Company's bodies and employees’ Shares Granting Contracts, and the application of restitution.
The decision will take effect if no appeal is lodged within 30 (thirty) days from the date of the decision. The persons involved in the case have a right to appeal.
It should be reminded that the Company, as well as current and former employees acquired shares on the basis of Shares Granting Contracts of 26-04-2019 were included in the case as respondents.
In the Company's opinion, the court decision confirms the Company’s previously declared position that the shares granting program follows all essential requirements of legal acts and best governance principles of transparency and international practice.
Chief Administrative and Corporate Governance Officer Rytis Valunas, +370-655-66421
