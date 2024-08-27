Šiauliu Bankas AB plans a Senior Preferred note offering, subject to market conditions

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR"). THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER, INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF AKCINE BENDROVE ŠIAULIU BANKAS.



On 27 August 2024, the Management Board of Šiauliu Bankas AB approved a potential benchmark-size Senior Preferred note offering which would follow subject to market conditions.

Šiauliu Bankas AB has mandated Citigroup, Erste Group, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Morgan Stanley and Šiauliu Bankas AB as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of virtual fixed income investor meetings commencing on 27th August. Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA will apply.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt



