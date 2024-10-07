Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 15:00:00

Šiauliu bankas executed early redemption of EUR 210 million bonds

By executing its call option AB Šiauliu bankas on 7 October 2024 has redeemed EUR 210,000,000 1.047 per cent. Senior Preferred Notes (ISIN: LT0000405771). Accordingly, from 7 October 2014 these bonds are removed from Nasdaq Vilnius Bond List and deleted from Nasdaq CSD central securities depository.

"We redeemed the bonds ahead of schedule, as with less than a year remaining until their maturity, they would no longer be suitable to meet the regulatory authority's requirements for minimum own funds and eligible liabilities. Compliance with these requirements is ensured by the successful issuance of €300 million worth of bonds in the international debt capital markets a month ago", says Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division of Šiauliu Bankas.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt



